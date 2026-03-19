Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1145
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*** Also modify existing stops at the closest to the current price, if the current stop position is smaller than the largest breakeven position, then the stop is modified ***
What a twist! Just like a real detective story! Nothing is clear.
It's like that song: "I turned around to see if she turned around to see if I turned around" ...
Hello!
When automatically checking the Expert Advisor with Market, I get an error:has newer unsupported version, please update your client terminal
Terminal: buil 2190 18 Oct 2019
The error disappears after deleting all variables from the code
These variables cannot be used?
Hello!
When automatically checking the Expert Advisor with Market, I get an error:has newer unsupported version, please update your client terminal
Terminal: buil 2190 18 Oct 2019
The error disappears after deleting all variables from the code
These variables cannot be used?
Not for the market yet.
Thank you!
Good night guys, well tell me if your head does not work already need to align the lot for a pair of for example pound bucks 0.1 lot will be $ 100 for 100 old items and the pound yen lot 0.1 will be less than 100 quid, how to calculate and align the lots that would be for 100 old items, and there and then was $ 100 for 100 p
Good afternoon.
Guys, please advise such a moment (probably this topic is here, but I have not found).
I need to import the data from the https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/metals/precious/gold_performance_bonds.html?optid=437#sortField=exchange&sortAsc=true&clearingCode=GC&sector=METALS&exchange=CMX&pageNumber=1 site into my indicator. It is an open source indicator.
The point is that the data on this website changes with a certain periodicity. And they determine how the indicator will conditionally build the levels. It means that the indicator relies on these data. At present I am entering this data manually. Every time they change. I would like to automate this process. I need one figure, highlighted in red (see picture). Well and then, every day, at a certain time, that the indicator will check the data from this site.
Can you tell me the function or the code how to do it.
Thank you very much!
Good afternoon.
Can you suggest a function or code to do this?
Thank you very much!
If you are familiar with programming, take apart some news indicator from CodeBase. Otherwise,freelance.
Good evening.
Question, what is the best way to transfer the tpl template along with the EA?
I would like to save the template file in ex5.
All is clear with bmp and wav.
But when compiling the #resource "\\Files\\\\Gidra1.tpl" it fails:
unknown resource type 'C:\Users\Admin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\9EB2973C469D24060397BB5158EA73A5\MQL5\Files\Gidra1.tpl' Gidra-v10_11_2019.mq5 9 1
As an option, I see two ways, but they are cumbersome:
A) Convert an existing tpl into a binary one, then load the binary one into the Expert Advisor. Then the Expert Advisor decodes the binary into a textual one and saves it as a .tpl on the client. Use a timer to call the template.
B) Send the text file of the template to the Expert Advisor. Then save it at start of the Expert Advisor on the client terminal. Call the template on the timer...
C) Create a separate plug-in that sets up a chart properties through functionshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/chartconstants/charts_samples
This is the first time I've faced this challenge, may be there is a better way, if you have a code, it would be great ))
Good evening.
Question, what is the best way to transfer the tpl template along with the EA?
I would like to save the template file in ex5.
All is clear with bmp and wav.
But when compiling the #resource "\\Files\\\\Gidra1.tpl" it fails:
unknown resource type 'C:\Users\Admin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\9EB2973C469D24060397BB5158EA73A5\MQL5\Files\Gidra1.tpl' Gidra-v10_11_2019.mq5 9 1
As an option, I see two ways, but they are cumbersome:
A) Convert an existing tpl to binary, then load the binary into the Expert Advisor. Then the Expert Advisor decodes the binary into a textual one and saves it as a .tpl on the client. Use a timer to call the template.
B) Send the text file of the template to the Expert Advisor. Then save it at start of the Expert Advisor on the client terminal. Call the template on the timer...
C) Create a separate plug-in that sets up a chart properties through functionshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/chartconstants/charts_samples
This is the first time I've faced this task, maybe there is a better way, if there is a code, it would be great ))
This should be much easier to do.
Then this array is saved as a .tpl file and applied as a template. Only one problem. I've only tested such a transfer and saving only pictures, but I've only tried loading .tpl files as a binary array, and I haven't tested saving and applying the template.
ps; Checked it. Everything works fine.