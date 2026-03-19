Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1140
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Great! In pips (points), that's clear, but in % relative to what, what is 100%?
Well, I think you have not forgotten that there is a calculator? Can you at least count something yourself?
Added: if the calculator is too heavy, I can quote again:
Terminal: The Crosshair tool now shows the distance between price levels not only in pips, but also as a percentage:
Well, I guess you haven't forgotten there's a calculator, have you? Can't you at least calculate something yourself?
Added: If the calculator is too heavy, I can quote again:
Terminal: The Crosshair tool now shows the distance between price levels not only in pips, but also as a percentage:
And the question is right:
Great! In pips (points), that's clear, but in % of what is 100%?
Here I see the distance between two price points in pips, equal to 19674 pips. In this case the value in percents is equal to 16.36. But to calculate something in percents, we should start from something. If it is 16.36 per cent, what is the value of 100 per cent? What is the value of 100 per cent? Only when you understand the value of 100 per cent will you understand the meaning of 16.36 per cent.
Of course, it is possible to solve the ratio and obtain the value in points, equal to one hundred percents, of which we are shown 16.36%.
19674*100/16.36 = 120256.72
One hundred and twenty thousand, two hundred and fifty-six and seventy-two hundredths (it is not points - there is a fractional part) - what is this value? It is from this value that we are shown an offset of 16.36%.
Sounds like a logical question to me.
I don't understand the value either. I would like to know the exact explanation.
But the question is the right one:
Here I see the distance between two price points in pips, equal to 19674 pips. The value in percentage value is 16.36. But to calculate something in percentage value, we have to start from something. If it is 16.36 per cent, what is the value of 100 per cent? What is the value of 100 per cent? Only when you understand the value of 100 per cent will you understand the meaning of 16.36 per cent.
You can of course solve the proportion, and get a value in points equal to a hundred percent, of which we were shown 16.36%
19674*100/16.36 = 120256.72
One hundred and twenty thousand, two hundred and fifty-six and seventy-two hundredths (this is not points - there is a fractional part) - what is this value? It is from this value that we are shown an offset of 16.36% What is it?
Seems like a logical question to me.
I don't understand the value either. I would like to know the exact explanation.
So, who didn't understand this problem, it's forbidden to rant in the topic about pips :)
But the question is the right one:
Here I see the distance in pips between two price points equal to 19674 points. The value in percents equals 16.36. But to calculate something in percents, we should rely on something. If it is 16.36 per cent, what is the value of 100 per cent? What is the value of 100 per cent? Only when you understand the value of 100 per cent will you understand the meaning of 16.36 per cent.
You can of course solve the proportion, and get a value in points equal to one hundred percent, of which we were shown 16.36%
19674*100/16.36 = 120256.72
One hundred and twenty thousand two hundred and fifty-six and seventy-two hundredths (this is not points - there is a fractional part) - what is this value? It is from this value that we are shown an offset of 16.36%.
Seems like a logical question to me.
I don't understand the value either. I would like to know the exact explanation.
Purely experimentally - 100% is the height of the window ))))
OK, who didn't understand this task, it is forbidden to rant in the topic about pips :)
1.20240 + 16.36% = 1.39911
1% of 1.20240 = 1.20240 / 100 = 0.012024
16.36% = 0.012024 * 16.36 = 0.19671264
1.20240 + 0.19671264 = 1.39911 (264)
Doesn't quite stick.
1.20240 + 16.36% = 1.39911
1 % of 1.20240 = 1.20240 / 100 = 0.012024
16.36% = 0.012024 * 16.36 = 0.19671264
1.20240 + 0.19671264 = 1.39911 (264)
It doesn't quite stick.
16.36 is simply 16.3622754491018 rounded down to two decimal places. It is simple. It's just maths.
16.36 is simply the number 16.3622754491018 rounded down to two decimal places. It's simple. It's just maths.
The maths has to be exact. Otherwise the results won't be accurate. As we can see.
Basically - these are just approximations of some kind. I don't know where they can be useful. In exact calculations - definitely can't be used.
Just to show the user something on the terminal screen.
The mathematics must be accurate. Otherwise the results will not be accurate. As we see it.
In general - these are just approximate certain values. I don't know where they can be useful. In exact calculations - you definitely can't use them.
Just show something to the user on the terminal screen.
Give the nerd a break and don't pester me if you don't understand exactly why the percentages in the crosshairs are shown with double precision. Write to the UN.
100% is the price from where the crosshairs extend. My understanding is that
100% is the price from where the crosshairs extend. That's my understanding.
Yes. Now try starting at the top of the chart and pulling the crosshair down ...