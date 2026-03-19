Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1138
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Expert still creates a window with ChartIndicatorAdd and a blank indicator, then displays its information there.
Thank you for the idea, let's try it.
However, adding a ready indicator to a chart cannot be called creation of an indicator window. These are different actions...
Hello! In MetaTrader5, Ctrl+A returns the height of all indicator windows on the chart to a preset value. Question: How can I change this value?
You don't understand the question.
Maybe that's what you want.
Hello!
I've never needed it before, so I didn't even think about it, but now I need to quickly find a certain date in a certain year. For example, I havea chart in front of me with the current date on the H1 timeframe and the currency pair EURUSD. I need to quickly move on the chart back by 5 years, say, to July 1. What are the best and, most importantly, fast (instant) ways to move to this date?
Respectfully, Vladimir.
Hello!
I've never needed it before, so I didn't even think about it, but now I need to quickly find a certain date in a certain year. For example, I have a chart in front of me with the current date on the H1 timeframe and the currency pair EURUSD. I need to quickly move on the chart back by 5 years, say, to July 1. What are the available and, most importantly, fast ways to move?
Regards, Vladimir.
Press the spacebar and enter the date
Forum on Trading, Automated Trading Systems and Strategy Tests
FAQ from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Artyom Trishkin, 2019.10.16 10:02
Press the spacebar and enter the date.
Thank you Artem!
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Hello!
I've never needed it before, so I didn't even think about it, but now I need to quickly find a certain date in a certain year. For example, I have a chart in front of me with the current date on the H1 timeframe and the currency pair EURUSD. I need to quickly move on the chart back by 5 years, say, to July 1. What are the available and, most importantly, fast ways to move?
Regards, Vladimir.
Quick navigation bar:
Or alternatively: draw a vertical line, go to its properties and set the required date, Ctrl + B -> highlight the line and select "Show"
You don't understand the question.
Maybe that's what you need?
Thank you for your answer!
A little earlier, I asked a question related to this ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6343/page1133#comment_13526705)
I am trying to control the height of indicator window from Expert, but this method does not give me the desired result. However, the "hotkey" Ctrl+A sets the height of all windows to the default value.
Hence the question is it possible to change the set default value, if so how?
Forum on Trading, Automated Trading Systems and Strategy Tests
FAQ from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Vladimir Karputov, 2019.10.16 10:08
Quick navigation bar:
Or alternatively: draw a vertical line, go to its properties and set the required date, Ctrl + B -> highlight the line and select "Show"
Thanks, Vladimir, for the tip!
Tried both options, it turned out that the quick navigation line is the fastest way.
Regards, Vladimir.
Hello, dear friends! I have a couple of modest questions for you)
1. How to output the volume of Buy, Sell and Buy+Sell positions in an Expert Advisor in an easier way?
For example: My Expert Advisor displays the amount of positions in Buy, Sell and Buy+Sell. I solved it with fighting) But I can't output volumes... For example: 3 buy positions opened by 0.1+0.3+0.5 lots =0.9 lots in total, 2 sell positions opened by 0.6+0.1 lots = 0.7 lots.
And all this in total: 0.9-0.7=0.2 lots. Buy=0.9 lot, Sell=0.7 lot, BuySell=0.2 lot...
So you can get volumes like this...
2. The Expert Advisor displays "profit" by positions. How to make the background change depending on the result? For example: Profit - background is blue, loss - red...
P.S. I am not a programmer, so do not push strongly)))) I do not have any info, I am not too much knowledge about it.) My EA is on MT5.
I want to be able to use it as an Expert Advisor in the future.