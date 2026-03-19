Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1150
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indirectly through line length and font size.
Do you mean this?
Do you mean this?
but there's a font missing.
but there's a font missing.
So it should be paired with this.
I haven't used this outside of resources, but I don't think there should be any problems.
There is a text, the name, size and font type are specified. The next line of code defines the height and width of the text. And no one is interested where to use these values next... I think so.
So it should be paired with this
I haven't used this outside of resources, but I don't think there should be any problems.
There is text, the name, size and font type are specified. The next line of code defines the height and width of the text. And no one is interested where to use these values next... I think so.
I checked it, it works.
A script for checking:
Got it, thank you.
Another question, how to set the TF for real data debugging? I understand for the symbol - put it at the top of the market overview window, but whatever you do, the TF opens H1
Got it, thank you.
Another question, how to set the TF for real data debugging? I understand for the symbol - put it at the top of the market overview window, but whatever you do, the TF opens H1
Service->Settings and the symbol will not need to move anywhere...
I create a synthetic using the formula ask(EURUSD)-bid(EURUSD), all bars are null except the current one
What am I supposed to get wrong?
I create a synthetic using the formula ask(EURUSD)-bid(EURUSD), all bars except the current one are zero
The error could be in the number of digits after the decimal point: