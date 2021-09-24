Cannot loading customized, indicator “has newer unsupported version, please update your client terminal”
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This is a simple indicator modified from the official RSI.
When I load to terminal, I get a warning. “has newer unsupported version, please update your client terminal”
My terminal is updated to 5.00 build 3039.
I don't know why.
you can find the indicator in the attachment.
Thank you.