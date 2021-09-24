Cannot loading customized, indicator “has newer unsupported version, please update your client terminal”

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This is a simple indicator modified from the official RSI. 

When I load to terminal, I get a warning.  “has newer unsupported version, please update your client terminal”

My terminal is updated to 5.00 build 3039. 

I don't know why. 

you can find the indicator in the attachment. 

Thank you. 

Files:
myindicator5.mq5  5 kb
 

You have an error: remove these lines:

#property indicator_minimum 1
#property indicator_maximum -1

I checked in build 3042 - no warnings.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

You have an error: remove these lines:

I checked in build 3042 - no warnings.

Thanks, I upgraded to build 3041, no warning now. 

It seems I have to use the beta version.  

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