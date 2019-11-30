[SOLVED] Has newer unsupported version, please update your client terminal (2190)
There is thread about it here (Russian language), but you can use in-built
translation feature existing on the every post of the thread:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/91406
Some posts from the thread -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Need help how to update MT5 terminal?
Rashid Umarov , 2019.11.28 08:29
This means that the version of your terminal is higher than the version on the validation server. Try compiling with the latest
official build.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Need help how to update MT5 terminal?
Mihail Matkovskij , 2019.11.28 11:41
All the same, group was to blame. Thanks for the help!...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Need help how to update MT5 terminal?
Mihail Matkovskij , 2019.11.29 21:24
Added a check for the maximum allowable volume taking into account all open orders and positions. Now the expert is validating. It turns out that on the account TRADE_RETCODE_LIMIT_VOLUME you hit the mark. Thanks for the help!
So, there are 3 errors/issues discussed on the thread (which the seller should fix) -
- terminal/build is higher than the build on the validation server (use last official build instead of using beta builds);
- grouping of input parameters (do not using grouping);
- you can try to check 10034 error (TRADE_RETCODE_LIMIT_VOLUME).
- 2016.07.15
- www.mql5.com
Thank you Sergey!
Do you have any recent but older .EXE version of Metaeditor flying around with you?
(Reading the threads, I will make my own repository of Old Versions, it is bizarre MQ's logistics of software delivering...)
Thanks again!
;)
There is nothing bizarre, don't use a beta build to compile a product for the Market, seems pretty logical.
2190 is not an "old" build, it's the current official release.
I NEVER download BETAs. All my platforms in 3 different Brokers pulled the 5.00 build 2190 automatically a week ago, so I'm assuming that this build is a STABLE release.
If you connect to Metaquotes-demo server, you will get a beta (if any is available).
Brokers don't push betas.
If you connect to Metaquotes-demo server, you will get a beta (if any is available).
Brokers don't push betas.
Let me rephrase my problem:
1) I'm using the lastest stable release, 5.00 Build 2190. I DO NOT use betas.
2) I just built an indicator using this latest releas.
3) When I submited the .EX5 to the Market Automated Tester, it failed saying:
"Has newer unsupported version, please update your client terminal"
Which is Bizarre:
---
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting)
'Minions.CandleZones__1.ex5' has newer unsupported version, please update your client terminal
loading of test44103 failed loading of MQL5\Indicators\Minions.CandleZones__1.ex5 failed
Indicators\Minions.CandleZones__1.ex5 not found
I just tried to validate an indicator compiled with build 2190, and there was no problem.
Thank you a lot @Alain Verleyen and @Lorentzos Roussos for the tips and help!
Found the problem!
in the INPUTs section I was using the newest feature "input group". I just removed the references and all went well!
I've just tried to compile an indicator and submitting to the Marketplace, but the automatic validation process throw me that message...
Do anyone has a clue to what is happening?
Thanks in advance...
;)