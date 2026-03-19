Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1148

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[Deleted]  

Dear, I still haven't found a way to find out the end date of the optimisation/test programmatically:


Any thoughts?

 
Сергей Таболин:

Dear, I still haven't found a way to find out the end date of the optimisation/test programmatically:

Any thoughts?

#include <fxsaber\MultiTester\MTTester.mqh>

void OnStart()
{
  Print(MTTESTER::GetSettings());
}
[Deleted]  
fxsaber:

Something's not working.

Let me clarify my question. I need to get this end date when I run the EA in the tester, at the moment of initialisation.

 
How do I find my own posts in this forum that I've written before? Any forum has that story. Why is there nothing here?
 
leonerd:
How do I find my own posts in this forum that I've written before? Any forum has that story. Why is there nothing here?
 
leonerd:
How do you find your own posts in this forum that you've written before? Any forum has that story. Why is there nothing here?

Go to your profile and click on "All messages":All messages

 

Good afternoon: Question: How do I know the boundaries of the price corridor for an instrument?

I am talking about the stock market. Typically, the value of the price corridor for blue chips is +10% and -10% of the opening price. However, the exact numbers vary everywhere, where down is -9.8%, up is +10.4% and so on. If we analyse the error of placing the order outside the corridor we get Code 4756 - " Trading request failed". As I understand it, the order is not even sent to the server. This means that it is being checked in the terminal. Where are these boundaries and how do I request them?

[Deleted]  
Artyom Trishkin:
Not for the market yet.

Bild 2214. The groups are still not for the marketplace.

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

Bild 2214. The groups are still not for the marketplace.

And they will be. Until all servers are updated.
 

Can someone explain what parameters p, sigX, sigY should be passed to calculate aCoeff in this library?https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/866

Or advise another one, where it is described - what to pass, where to calculate linear regression coefficients

Статистические функции statistics.mqh
Статистические функции statistics.mqh
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Данная библиотека содержит набор базовых статистических функций, необходимых для обработки данных пользователя. Впервые библиотека была опубликована в CodeBase на MQL4 - Библиотека статистических функций Statistica.mqh. В процессе перевода функций на MQL5 были найдены и исправлены некоторые опечатки. Код стал более интуитивно понятным...
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