Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1143
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Hello.
Can you please tell me if there is any ready-made solution for backtesting by news?
Can you tell me what's wrong?
How do I know the profit of a closed position on a ticket?
Can you tell me what's wrong?
How do I know the profit of a closed position on a ticket?
Select all trades in the ticketed position and add up the trade's profit, commission and swap.
Hello!
For myself, I already realized that programming is not mine, but I managed to make friends with the MQL5 Master. However, when compiling some modules of trading signals, warnings appear. How critical are these warnings, and if not difficult, then tell me what needs to be corrected in the code of the trading signals module in order to eliminate the warnings shown in the picture.
With best regards, Vladimir.
Trading signals module code
Hello!
I have already understood that programming is not for me, but I have managed to make friends with the MQL5 Wizard. However, when compiling some modules of trading signals, I get warnings. How critical are these warnings and, if possible, please advise on what to change in the code of the trading signals module to avoid the warnings shown in the picture.
Best regards, Vladimir.
Trading Signal Module Code
The language is developing.
Make substitutions: (ctrl+h)
m_open -> m_open_sample
m_close -> m_close_sample
m_expiration -> m_expiration_sample
The language is evolving.
Make substitutions: (ctrl+h)
m_open -> m_open_sample
m_close -> m_close_sample
m_expiration -> m_expiration_sample
Thank you, Vladimir, for your quick and clear answer. All warnings have been eliminated.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Hello!
Please advise what you should correct in the code of the trading signals module to exclude the compiler warning in the line highlighted in yellow.
Best regards, Vladimir.
Hello, dear developers of MQL5!
You have created such an excellent tool like the MQL5 Wizard for people with no programming knowledge that can generate Expert Advisors based on trading modules. The MQL5 website contains a lot of interesting trading signal modules that were written a few years ago by MQL5 professionals and other MQL5 forum members. By the way,thank you all for your work! However, there is a little "but" that keeps hampering the full power of the MQL5 Wizard.
Due to the fact that the programming language is under constant development, I ask you to create a branch reflecting all the nuances of these changes and describing the necessary actions in terms of code corrections, for example, in trading signals modules to avoid such issues:
Hello!
Please advise what you should fix in the code of the Trading Signals module to avoid the compiler warning in that line, which is highlighted in yellow.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
If my suggestion is acceptable, this topic could be titled, for instance, "Revision of Trading Signals Modules".
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Hello!
Please advise what you should correct in the code of the trading signals module to exclude the compiler warning in the line highlighted in yellow.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Why do you address the "m_symbol" object in one place
and then suddenly to Symbol():
You shouldn't do it that way.
To understand why there is suddenly a warning about calling the hidden method, just put the mouse cursor on Symbol and press the middle mouse button: you will see that there is such a method in
in the ExpertBase file.
Therefore, you should use m_symbol in the signals module.
Why do you access the "m_symbol" object in one place
and then suddenly to Symbol():
You should not do that.
Thanks, Vladimir, for the tip!
The thing is that this module was downloaded from the website and simply compiled into MetaEditor. I haven't performed any other operations (e.g., code changes, etc.) withthe trading signals module and the warning was generated by the compiler itself.
Sincerely, Vladimir.