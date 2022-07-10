Web mql5.com don't work correctly in opera browser
But it works for me in Opera (so - I do not have this issue).
You can reload the page, or clear cache, and so on.
or change the browser for example ..
I use the Opera Browser, too and know the problem. It seems to be related to the tracker blocker and you can easily "repair" it if you selectively switch the tracker blocker off for this site (blue shield symbol on the upper right).
However, concerning transparency / user data privacy, I'd be curious why mql5.com uses trackers at all!
I use the Opera Browser, too and know the problem. It seems to be related to the tracker blocker and you can easily "repair" it if you selectively switch the tracker blocker off for this site (blue shield symbol on the upper right).
However, concerning transparency / user data privacy, I'd be curious why mql5.com uses trackers at all!
woow very thanks, exactly that was the problem. I've disabled tracker blocker and instantly website shows perfectly!.
thread [SOLVED]
Thanks again.
I use the Opera Browser, too and know the problem. It seems to be related to the tracker blocker and you can easily "repair" it if you selectively switch the tracker blocker off for this site (blue shield symbol on the upper right).
However, concerning transparency / user data privacy, I'd be curious why mql5.com uses trackers at all!
OMG thank you!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello all,
From last month I'm having problems when I open mql5.com in my opera browser. Webpage shows like this:
I have to work with other browsers to see correctly webpage, but I want to know how can I fix this.
It is browser problem? I think not because all other webs work correctly.
It is problem with the website code compatibility? Is possible in the .css file of the web source code, the part for compatibility of styles between browsers.
Anyone with the same problem?
Mql5 team is noticed for that?
Thanks for advance.