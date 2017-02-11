why am I getting this error and how do I fix it? It is in metatrader5 editor
Bruce Keys:Easy! Turn your screen right side up!
More seriously though, it is just telling you that you are missing the file "rev.mq5" or that it is perhaps in the wrong folder.
The compiler needs to include that file for some of the functionality that was explicitly requested by the main source file!
So, contact the author (or go back to the original source) and obtain the missing file or request more instructions.
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