STRATEGY TESTER DOES NOT WORK
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 1755
Slava, 2018.01.19 11:01
Мы пытаемся воспроизвести у себя проблему с нулевым депозитом в визуализаторе.
Мы знаем, что проблема есть и решаем её.
We are trying to reproduce a problem with a zero deposit in the visualizer.
We know that there is a problem and solve it.
Alain Verleyen:
We are trying to reproduce a problem with a zero deposit in the visualizer.
We know that there is a problem and solve it.
Ok thank you.
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