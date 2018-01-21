STRATEGY TESTER DOES NOT WORK

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Hello everybody

I am testing a EA that I created. I want to test it in one year range (from january to december) but the strategy tester stops  on february and the report displays almost all its values to zero. Not just february but march, april...and so on, it just runs the testing for some days and then stops.

Here I attached some screenshots:

Thank you so much in advance for your help. 







 

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 1755

Slava, 2018.01.19 11:01

Мы пытаемся воспроизвести у себя проблему с нулевым депозитом в визуализаторе.

Мы знаем, что проблема есть и решаем её.

We are trying to reproduce a problem with a zero deposit in the visualizer.

We know that there is a problem and solve it.

 
Alain Verleyen:

We are trying to reproduce a problem with a zero deposit in the visualizer.

We know that there is a problem and solve it.


Ok thank you.

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