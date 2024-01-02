no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call could be one of 2 function(s)
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please always use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
Use IndicatorSetDouble for the Max/Min and not IndicatorSetInteger
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, 100); // Set the maximum value for the indicator scale IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM, 0); // Set the minimum value for the indicator scale
Documentation on MQL5: Custom Indicators / IndicatorSetDouble
- www.mql5.com
IndicatorSetDouble - Custom Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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Hello guys and girls, I'm trying to build an Indicator and please find the part of the code below I'm finding problems with. Hope you can help! The 2 errors are copied below the script.
The errors that I'm getting are these ones:
I tried several things but can't find a way out. Hope you can help!