Errors, bugs, questions - page 477
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In your case, you need to use dynamic arrays
Thank you! It works.
Correct, if not difficult, the error in the tester.
Experts are blind when processing a tick. It is impossible to update the information on a symbol during tick processing.
In normal trading this does not happen and all data are updated.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/4270/page2#comment_87059
Without this fix it is impossible to process trade errors correctly.
When, during optimisation, all trades are on the plus side, the xml report file is crooked.
... Please correct it.
Either I don't understand something, or you forgot to make FileClear() function
Now, as I understand it, to clear a file you have to 1 close, 2 delete, 3 open. - This is very inconvenient.
Either I don't understand something, or you forgot to make FileClear() function
Now, as I understand it, to clear a file you have to 1 close, 2 delete, 3 open. - This is very inconvenient.
Why clear the file? Move the file pointer to 0 and start writing.
If there are 5 lines in the file. I want to overwrite them with 3. I move the pointer to the beginning of the file, write 3.... And there are 2 more behind them... So there are 5 lines in the file instead of 3 - a shield...
Open a file with write-only flag FILE_WRITE and write whatever you want. Everything before that will be deleted.
There are some peculiarities of working with read and write flags:
It looks like the FileChangeSize function is needed
The FileChangeSize function seems to be needed
And they also forgot the file/folder renaming functions.
// OK, I agree, you can rename with FileMove(...), but for folders we need an analog too. :)