Errors, bugs, questions - page 920
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What is the expiry time ?
I have tried all variants ofBuyStop.
In the default example:ORDER_TIME_GTC - The order will be in the queue until it is withdrawn
Itwassupposed to put a date 17/12/2012 23:50 (or 18/12/2012 23:50) forORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED - but it did not pass (data for 17/12/2012) .
Q1: Do you have possibility to test this function on RTS-3.13 ?
Q2: Which broker works with MT5 on futures other than Otkritie DB ?
There is a reason to believe that the broker has a "glitch". But nobody will admit it :)
Thank you.
It may be noted that the DateExpiration variable is in no way used as a parameter of the BuyStop method in this variant of the code.
You're absolutely right ! :) It's just that this line
left over from the variant (which also has an error).
I was going to delete that line from the post ... forgot :)
Sorry !
You're absolutely right ! :) It's just that this line
left over from the variant (which also has an error).
I was going to delete that line from the post ... forgot :)
Sorry !
Looks like you've got your head all messed up.
Take simple Moving Averages without any OOP tricks and just open an order with standard OrderSend
you seem to be confused to the max.
Take a normal Moving Averages without any OOP tricks and just open an order with the standard OrderSend
it seems you're confused as hell.
You may use a regular Moving Averages without any OOP and just open an order with the OrderSend
Dear Alexey!
I followed your advice and made an example without OOP. I.e. I haven't used CTrade class.
For my EA I used script from Automated Trading Language Documentation.
The Expert Advisor code is in the attached file. If you have some time, please see it.
I have the same error 10022, all kinds of pending orders:
I checked withORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED andORDER_TIME_GTC.
I have also made a short video (47 sec HD 720) as I have tested in the Strategy Tester
Broker promises to open real accounts from 4/02/13 and then ... "not the sleeve of a fur coat". :)
- Does the broker support setting an order with the time?
To do this, press F9 and check if the time can be set.
Some kind of glitch with the symbol/price
Some kind of glitch with the symbol/price
Details are needed.
What broker, what build, what were the actions?