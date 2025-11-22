Errors, bugs, questions - page 918
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Please explain why the second buffer (label2) is zero
1) For some reason, the OnCalculate function has no problems with multiple buffers, where there are separate close, open, etc.
2) I would love to use it, but it fails to use the algorithm for calculation of moving averages which is described in the code above
ExtLineBuffer2[i] tried to assign different values including constants - always zero
When will the #resource option be applied to the indicator files? Does anybody know? I really want to merge the whole project into one .ex5 file.
This option has been available since build 730
The charts in the signals have been doubling and tripling on the time scale in the signals service for over 12 hours.
My balance has been doubled or tripled in rating, do something, paid subscribers subscribe to unreal pictures
Servicedesk request #631352
Why cut out parts of someone else's code? Write your own version for extended OpCalculate() - it will be more useful. All the logic is contained in the existing code, you just need to understand it, cut out what you don't need and reproduce it. The knowledge should be enough.
If this is not interesting, then try to simply remove variable begin from existing code, specify required array instead of array price[] (for example tick_volume[]) and transfer the result to extended OpCalculate().
Please explain why the second buffer (label2) is zero
1) For some reason, the OnCalculate function has no problems with multiple buffers, where there are separate close, open, etc.
2) I would love to use it, but it fails to use the algorithm for calculation of moving averages which is described in the code above
ExtLineBuffer2[i] tried to assign different values including constants - always zero
Problems with installing mt5. Can't install, file download only lasts up to 4480Kb and stops downloading further. I tried it many times.
I've tried it many times. Why? I don't know what to do?
Problems with installing mt5. Can't install, file download only lasts up to 4480Kb and stops downloading further. I tried it many times.
I've tried it many times. Why? How can I help?
Have you just downloaded the distribution or are you using an old, previously downloaded installer?
just now (yesterday)