Errors, bugs, questions - page 915
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After auto-install build 742, when trying to run optimisation with a large number of input parameters, the terminal closes. No system messages are logged. If we reduce the number of input parameters, optimization is launched without any problems, but it is useless in such a reduced form for an Expert Advisor.
In the previous build of the terminal, optimization started normally with the same large number of input parameters, i.e. the same optimization settings that are stored in the files.
OS Windows XP SP3.
This bug has already been fixed. Try manually downloading the corrected 742 build of the terminal from our website
Can you tell me how to get the name of an instance of a class?Bottom line: I need to create an object with a class instance name, without explicitly specifying the name. Is it possible to do this?
Can you tell me how to get the name of an instance of a class?Bottom line: I need to create an object with a class instance name, without explicitly specifying the name. Is it possible to do this?
There is no such feature in MQL5.
Is there any way to remove this inscription?
This only removes the name, but the data remains.
I have a sign in this corner, and it's on top of the sign.
Is it possible to find out or influence this parameter programmatically?
I would like to set a property for graphical objects so that they are built according to the exact timeline regardless of this check box.
Of course I am wildly sorry for the repetition and impatience.
The question remains unanswered. The suggestion in Service Desk is also silent.
I understood that from mql it's not possible (yet), but it's badly needed, because it really affects the display.
I am stuck in place because of it.
Thank you.
Now it is visually possible to determine when the trade was closed: at the beginning of the bar or at the close?
The closing arrows are not in the grid.
Can you please tell me if it is possible to get these colours programmatically from within the indicator?
Can you please tell me if it is possible to get these colours programmatically from within the indicator?