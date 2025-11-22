Errors, bugs, questions - page 911
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Such a problem. I'm using Polish Windows XP and I've installed English terminal language in MT5. I am making screenshots of indicator input parameters (I am preparing screenshots for my products for the market) and instead of English "Cancel" the corresponding Polish analogue "Anuluj" is displayed in the window (see fig.). Can you tell me what to do to have "Cancel".
My tenth attempt to download MT5 from server 78.140.156.137, at 4480kb the download stops?
Downloading the terminal itself?
So the installation file itself weighs almost nothing, it downloads the necessary distributions during installation.
My tenth attempt to load MT5 from the server 78.140.156.137, at 4480kb download freezes?
Try downloading the distribution again.
If installation fails again, try running installer with /clean command(mt5setup.exe /clean).
I also suspect an antivirus that may be blocking files downloaded over the network.
The search doesn't work again.
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The search doesn't work again.
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Testing the Expert Advisor. On the chart you can see two points with a balance of more than 20,000, and in the list of "optimization results" there is only one such line!!! The pictures below.
Does it mean that more losses are possible in the table?
Try again, it works for me.
It works, but it happens quite often.
I have the same thing.
Maybe it's me personally because of the slow wireless internet?
I have the same thing.
Maybe it's me personally because of the slow wifi?