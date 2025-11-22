Errors, bugs, questions - page 790
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Add m_smbinf.RefreshRates() .
There are 2 errors during compilation: internal error #-1006 and EX5 write error. I couldn't find any code 1006 in the documentation. How may these errors be caused?
In the new build there is still a problem of margin level dropping with balance sheet growth, by stocks.This is IBM. Commented further in application#435444 .
Will there be any comments at all ? How to test stocks with this problem ?
In the new build, there is still a problemhttp://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page808#comment_285426а of margin level dropping with balance sheet growth,on stocks.This is IBM. Commented further in application#435444 .
Will there be any comments ? How do you test a stock with such a problem ?
It is very simple, there is no error:
You have made two errors in your reasoning:
Upd: I was wrong, here is the correct answer - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page808#comment_285426
Can hammering nails with a microscope be considered a microscope bug?
tried undocumented features and crashed the terminal, although the compiler did not swear
is it worth bothering sd ?
I'm not going to use it anyway, so just an interesting fact.
Hello, Renat.
I admit that I do not go into the accuracy of formulas and calculations, but I will explain how I understand it.
The lot is constant, so the margin is almost (according to fluctuations in the exchange rate) constant.
Further a simple formula Margin Level= Balance / Margin (constant). Hence, with the growth of the Balance, there is an increase in the Margin Level.
This action is reflected in the one-currency Eurodollar test. The opposite behavior of the stock has confused me.
As you can see, the Level is rising.
Can hammering nails with a microscope be considered a microscope bug?
tried undocumented features and crashed the terminal, although the compiler did not swear
is it worth bothering sd ?
I'm not going to use it anyway, so just an interesting fact.