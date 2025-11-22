Errors, bugs, questions - page 790

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https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/csymbolinfo/csymbolinforefresh
Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека / Торговые классы / CSymbolInfo / Refresh
Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека / Торговые классы / CSymbolInfo / Refresh
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Стандартная библиотека / Торговые классы / CSymbolInfo / Refresh - Документация по MQL5
 

Add m_smbinf.RefreshRates() .

 
Thank you, it works!
 
There are 2 errors during compilation: internal error #-1006 and EX5 write error. I couldn't find any code 1006 in the documentation. How can these errors be caused?
 
w1sp:
There are 2 errors during compilation: internal error #-1006 and EX5 write error. I couldn't find any code 1006 in the documentation. How may these errors be caused?
Hi. Please write to Service Desk and attach the code. Please provide yourbuild number, OS, bit rate. Thank you.
 

In the new build there is still a problem of margin level dropping with balance sheet growth, by stocks.This is IBM. Commented further in application#435444 .


Will there be any comments at all ? How to test stocks with this problem ?

 
Karlson:

In the new build, there is still a problemhttp://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page808#comment_285426а of margin level dropping with balance sheet growth,on stocks.This is IBM. Commented further in application#435444 .


Will there be any comments ? How do you test a stock with such a problem ?

It is very simple, there is no error:

  1. The margin level graph shows the ratio of margin coverage per trade to total equity in the account. That is, it is a relative value, not an absolute dollar value.

  2. The lot is fixed, which gives the margin requirement under the trade fully proportional to the IBM share price. The rate did not fluctuate much between $120 and $133.

  3. Since the balance(equity) is growing and the margin coverage is almost fixed (the rate has not changed much), the margin ratio * 100.0 \ equity will naturally fall.


You have made two errors in your reasoning:

  1. Thought that the margin had something to do with the balance, forgetting that the volume of the transaction was fixed.

  2. Didn't pay attention to the fact that the margin level is shown, not the margin itself (the graph is specifically made to show the load on the account).


Upd: I was wrong, here is the correct answer - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page808#comment_285426

 
Renat:

Can hammering nails with a microscope be considered a microscope bug?

tried undocumented features and crashed the terminal, although the compiler did not swear

is it worth bothering sd ?

I'm not going to use it anyway, so just an interesting fact.

 

Hello, Renat.

I admit that I do not go into the accuracy of formulas and calculations, but I will explain how I understand it.

The lot is constant, so the margin is almost (according to fluctuations in the exchange rate) constant.

Further a simple formula Margin Level= Balance / Margin (constant). Hence, with the growth of the Balance, there is an increase in the Margin Level.

This action is reflected in the one-currency Eurodollar test. The opposite behavior of the stock has confused me.

As you can see, the Level is rising.

 
Urain:

Can hammering nails with a microscope be considered a microscope bug?

tried undocumented features and crashed the terminal, although the compiler did not swear

is it worth bothering sd ?

I'm not going to use it anyway, so just an interesting fact.

Definitely worth it - please write it down.
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