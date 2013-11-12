[Cloud] How can I select an agent? (closed)
if I am wrong so sorry but I think - we can select all agents (Enable), or deselect all (Disable)
Did you select all 3 items in 'Allow to use'? if yes so restart MT5 - it may help.
newdigital:I had done it, but for some reason now is working. I have launched an optimization now :-) Lets see!
Did you select all 3 items in 'Allow to use'? if yes so restart MT5 - it may help.
Did you select all 3 items in 'Allow to use'? if yes so restart MT5 - it may help.
newdigital:OMG this was fast! I love the cloud!
if I am wrong so sorry but I think - we can select all agents (Enable), or deselect all (Disable)
if I am wrong so sorry but I think - we can select all agents (Enable), or deselect all (Disable)
PzTrading:The cloud can help :)
OMG this was fast! I love the cloud!
OMG this was fast! I love the cloud!
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Good morning,
I have been trying to run an optimization on the cloud without success. I have registered and have credits on my account, but for some reason I can't select any agent.
I can't enable or select any cloud agent. Could you please point me in the right direction? Thanks!