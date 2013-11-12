[Cloud] How can I select an agent? (closed)

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Good morning,

I have been trying to run an optimization on the cloud without success. I have registered and have credits on my account, but for some reason I can't select any agent.

I can't enable or select any cloud agent. Could you please point me in the right direction? Thanks!


 
if I am wrong so sorry but I think - we can select all agents (Enable), or deselect all (Disable)
 
newdigital:
if I am wrong so sorry but I think - we can select all agents (Enable), or deselect all (Disable)

Hi Newdigital, I don't think so. When I try to backtest using the cloud, it compaints the following: None of the selected agents is ready.


 
Did you select all 3 items in 'Allow to use'? if yes so restart MT5 - it may help.
 
newdigital:
Did you select all 3 items in 'Allow to use'? if yes so restart MT5 - it may help.
I had done it, but for some reason now is working. I have launched an optimization now :-) Lets see!
 
newdigital:
if I am wrong so sorry but I think - we can select all agents (Enable), or deselect all (Disable)
OMG this was fast! I love the cloud!
 
PzTrading:
OMG this was fast! I love the cloud!
The cloud can help :)
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