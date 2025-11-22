Errors, bugs, questions - page 788
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I apologise if this may be off-topic. Couldn't find a more precise place to write - so into the general one, with the keyword "questions"!
There was a developer called Eric He (roughly) in the_Works section. More than a hundred jobs have been done! And what happened? Banned or something? Just out of curiosity wondering....
I apologise if this may be off-topic. Couldn't find a more precise place to write - so into the general one, with the keyword "questions"!
There was a developer called Eric He (roughly) in the_Works section. More than a hundred jobs were done! And what happened? Banned or something? Just out of curiosity wondering....
Please tell me where I went wrong.
There is a symbol in the market overview, the history is loaded.
In the tester the chart opens, indices are added.
On the currency pair on which my Expert Advisor is installed I trade, on other pairs I don't.
If you use CopyTime (for example, in the IsNewBar()) for other symbols / timeframes, it often returns an error (you have to wait and request it again). Similarly for other CopyXXX fi. This is just a guess though, and it's not clear without code.
I've installed a licensed seven OS and got an error on compilation
can't open "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts\Champion.ex5" output expert file (5) 0 0
I've installed a licensed seven OS and got an error on compilation
can't open "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts\Champion.ex5" output expert file (5) 0 0
In Seven, the files are in a different location:
c:\user\papaklass\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\.
This file location is related to access rights, i.e. security.
My terminal is C:\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts and there is nothing there.
File->Open data directory - this is the folder with which mt5 is working at the moment.
P. S. If you are using a remote desktop, the folder will be different, but you can find out the way to it through the menu item mentioned above.
File->Open data directory - this is the folder with which mt5 is working at the moment.
P. S. If you go via remote desktop, the folder will be different at all, but you will be able to find out the path to it through the above menu item
Wo thank you so it opens.
Through the search finds, as well as the way to go then these folders are hidden, in general I have a lock on users there hangs, when buying a laptop so was, their profile they put.
It's good that I can call up the directory through the terminal.
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