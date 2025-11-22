Errors, bugs, questions - page 668
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If you focus on the colours in the Price tumblr, there seems to be confusion.
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The Buy button is blue. Therefore, the prices at which you can place a bid should also be blue. Now it's the other way round and you have to work hard to get used to it and it's unlikely to work. It's a psychological nuance. )))
Based on the information relating to the Price Stack in the Help, the layout for the test would look something like this:
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However, when making a trade, the Expert Advisor log displays a message, from which it can be seen that although there was a price in the query, it was the closest one in the Depth of Market:
the result is no price (0.000):
and the trade function returns false:
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In the log we can see that there was an attempt to open a position at zero price:
but the position was nevertheless opened at the current price.
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If this information is not enough to determine which side is at fault, I will write to Service Desk.
Can you tell me how to remove a pending order?
trReq.order=order_ticket;
trReq.type=TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE;
OrderSend(trReq,trRez);
My compiler gives me: TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE can't convert enum
and 2 times about the same error.
tried the same way with zeroing before:
trReq.symbol =Symbol(); //NULL
trReq.magic =MAGIC; //0
trReq.volume =0.0;
trReq.type =0;
trReq.price =0.0;
trReq.sl =0.0;
trReq.tp =0.0;
trReq.type_time =0;
trReq.expiration=0;
does not work. build 597.
Give me a complete example please. Thank you in advance.
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Give a complete example please. Thank you in advance.
There is a complete example in the standard library. Function OrderDelete(). It has documentation. You can also take there functions for all trading operations.
What is the purpose of truncating a string when you set it as an external parameter?
input string - max 105 characters can be specified, if more than that, it gets clipped on the right.
build 597
please tell me why the following code does not find the corresponding window (I checked, the window with this class exists)
It looks like there is some kind of error in
With return code 10008 (order placed), this method returns false.
The order is finally executed.
Because of this, more than the required number of orders were opened on the demo account.
And the Expert Advisor logPlease, tell me, when might there be a situation where a market order was placed on the server but wasn't executed (even partially)?
There seems to be an error in
With return code 10008 (order placed), this method returns false.
The order does end up being executed.
Because of this, more than the required number of orders were opened on the demo account.
And the expert logTell me when there may be a situation when a market order is placed on the server but is not executed (even partially)?
The same problem is described at the very beginning of the page. It is described here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page679#comment_164002. No reply has been given yet.
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Where do you have your demo account open?
The same problem is described at the very beginning of the page. Here it is: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page679#comment_164002. No answer has been given yet.
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Where do you have your demo account open?
1. Late to see this thread.
2. At A*****i.
And I posted this in humour on forum 4, but I think it should be here too :
I am parsing Expert Advisor's flights (MT5) and found this in the logs... Where ... in the DC ???