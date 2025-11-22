Errors, bugs, questions - page 665
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"No, either I'm a fool or my skis aren't moving" (c) S. Bezrukov http://video.sibnet.ru/video293890(just the first sentence :] )
It turns out that the EURUSD currency pair has a price stamp? - "For such pads you are twice in trouble" (c) S. Bezrukov :)
I do not understand anything. )) Let's make it straight, without quotes. So, the OTC market may not be of the exchange-execution type through the Depth of Market? I do not know anything about it at all. )) I got an answer to this:
sergeev:
Yedelkin:
It turns out that EURUSD has a Depth of Market?
they have it. what's wrong with that?
Read carefully Customer terminal / Depth of Market :
Depth of Market
The Depth of Market displays bids and asks for a financial instrument at the best current price (closest to the market). The volume of each order is also displayed.
Depth of price is only available for the symbols that are traded in the exchange execution mode.
I don't get it. )) Let's go without quotes, straightforwardly. So the OTC market can't be of the exchange-execution type via the price book? I don't know anything about that at all. ))
I take it from general concepts and documentation (answer above for sergeev): The OTC market MUST not be of the exchange-execution type via the Depth of Market.
Based on general concepts and documentation (answer to sergeev): the OTC market cannot be an exchange-execution type via the price book.
tol64:
Так у них там кроме 51 валютной пары и Золото/Серебро ничего нет. Правда они тип исполнения "Биржевое исполнение" только вчера сделали. До этого был Market.
Well, I've already said something earlier about the free-thinking possibilities of technical support. It's like in Moscow at rallies: they agree on one slogan but talk about something else. ...If they have 51 currency pairs and that's it, then there shouldn't be any glasses. Otherwise, there will be real volumes instead of tick ones. I personally do not mind, but everything is suspicious. Next, watch the episode with Bezrukov again :)
Well, I've already said something earlier about the free-thinking possibilities of technical support. It's like in Moscow at rallies: they agree on one slogan but talk about something else. ...If they have 51 currency pairs and that's it, there shouldn't be any glasses. Otherwise, there will be real volumes instead of tick ones. I personally do not mind, but everything is suspicious. Next we see the Bezrukov episode again :)
OK, we'll get to the bottom of this one bit by bit. ))
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I have a new "find":
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I have one pending order set. And at the bottom of the chart (I experimented with scaling vertically) I found one more trading level. Or even two or three. You can see them in the picture above. Where did they come from if they are not even in the list?
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P.S. And I think I've got it with the Gauge. I'll do some experimenting tomorrow. ))
google : price pattern
http://smart-lab.ru/finansoviy-slovar/Паттерн
One pending order has been set. And at the bottom of the chart (I experimented with scaling vertically) I found one more trading level. Or even two or three. You can see them in the figure above. Where did they come from if they're not even in the list?
It's probably straight into the SD.
I have a new 'find':
//---
One pending order has been set. And at the bottom of the chart (I experimented with scaling vertically) I found one more trading level. Or even two or three. You can see them in the picture above. Where did they come from if they are not even in the list?
Judging by the appearance on the screenshot, it is a stop/stop level. And there is no order with such ID in the history?