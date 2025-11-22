Errors, bugs, questions - page 1934
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When importing ticks into a custom tkc symbol, the tkc files are not readable.
Bought 10 GAZP shares. The broker's LC shows 100 shares.
In Metatrader it displays like this:
Is it normal?
Software version:
Bought 10 GAZP shares. The broker's LK shows 100 shares.
In Metatrader it shows like this:
Is it normal at all?
Software version:
Did you buy 10 lots or 1 lot? There are 10 shares in a lot... if memory serves.
Thanks for the tip, there are indeed 10 shares in a lot. That's why I couldn't buy AFLT and there's a lot of 100 shares.
Strange that this information isn't put in the glass.
Thanks for the tip, there are indeed 10 shares in the lot. I couldn't buy AFLT and there's a lot of 100 shares.
Strange that this information is not put in the glass.
You're welcome.Developers think that additional information must be obtained through programming... so it's not for the people, it's not the environment...
Please advise if this is the intention or if it is a bug. My broker "Otkritie" testing on futures glues does not work - is it designed that way?
In the specification - trade: off.
Rewrote an EA from MT4 to MT5
The story is the same, testing by control points on minutes.
MT5
2017.07.20 20:01:38.059 Core 1 Si-9.17,M1: 107509 ticks, 35385 bars generated. Environment synchronized at 0:00:00.078. Test passed in 0:03:52.707 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:00.031).
MT4
2017.07.20 20:02:32.696 RUBRUR,M1: 225314 tick events (35701 bars, 231783 bar states) processed in 0:00:04.259 (total time 0:00:11.310)
Rewrote an EA from MT4 to MT5Where is the praised speed of MT5?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/191913
Another problem - I started optimisation when trading - the terminal started lagging and drawing bars with a significant delay. Is it impossible to teach the agents to properly divide the resources?
Here is a screenshot of the situation
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/191913
Trading functions disabled (only position check)
MT4
2017.07.20 20:13:28.218 RUBRUR,M1: 225314 tick events (35701 bars, 231783 bars) processed in 0:00:04.664 (total time 0:00:11.716)
MT5
2017.07.20 20:20:02.834 Core 1 Si-9.17,M1: 107509 ticks, 35385 bars generated. Environment synchronized at 0:00:00.078. Test passed in 0:06:24.995 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:00.031).
So not sure if it's about trading functions...