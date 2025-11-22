Errors, bugs, questions - page 1934

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fxsaber:

When importing ticks into a custom tkc symbol, the tkc files are not readable.

Not yet. Not yet implemented.
 

Bought 10 GAZP shares. The broker's LC shows 100 shares.

In Metatrader it displays like this:


Is it normal?


Software version:

 
tantomare:

Bought 10 GAZP shares. The broker's LK shows 100 shares.

In Metatrader it shows like this:

Is it normal at all?

Software version:

Did you buy 10 lots or 1 lot? There are 10 shares in a lot... if memory serves.
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Did you buy 10 lots or 1 lot? There are 10 shares in a lot... if memory serves.

Thanks for the tip, there are indeed 10 shares in a lot. That's why I couldn't buy AFLT and there's a lot of 100 shares.

Strange that this information isn't put in the glass.

 
tantomare:

Thanks for the tip, there are indeed 10 shares in the lot. I couldn't buy AFLT and there's a lot of 100 shares.

Strange that this information is not put in the glass.

You're welcome.

Developers think that additional information must be obtained through programming... so it's not for the people, it's not the environment...
 

Please advise if this is the intention or if it is a bug. My broker "Otkritie" testing on futures glues does not work - is it designed that way?

In the specification - trade: off.

 

Rewrote an EA from MT4 to MT5

The story is the same, testing by control points on minutes.

MT5

2017.07.20 20:01:38.059 Core 1 Si-9.17,M1: 107509 ticks, 35385 bars generated. Environment synchronized at 0:00:00.078. Test passed in 0:03:52.707 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:00.031).

MT4

2017.07.20 20:02:32.696 RUBRUR,M1: 225314 tick events (35701 bars, 231783 bar states) processed in 0:00:04.259 (total time 0:00:11.310)

And where is the praised speed of MT5?
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Rewrote an EA from MT4 to MT5

Where is the praised speed of MT5?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/191913

MT4-Tester VS MT5-Tester
MT4-Tester VS MT5-Tester
  • 2017.05.07
  • www.mql5.com
Руки дошли реализовать давнюю идею Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий Обсуждение статьи "Готов...
 

Another problem - I started optimisation when trading - the terminal started lagging and drawing bars with a significant delay. Is it impossible to teach the agents to properly divide the resources?


Here is a screenshot of the situation


 
fxsaber:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/191913

Trading functions disabled (only position check)

MT4

2017.07.20 20:13:28.218 RUBRUR,M1: 225314 tick events (35701 bars, 231783 bars) processed in 0:00:04.664 (total time 0:00:11.716)

MT5

2017.07.20 20:20:02.834 Core 1 Si-9.17,M1: 107509 ticks, 35385 bars generated. Environment synchronized at 0:00:00.078. Test passed in 0:06:24.995 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:00.031).

So not sure if it's about trading functions...

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