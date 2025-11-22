Errors, bugs, questions - page 666

New comment
 
alexvd:

From the looks of it on the screenshot, it's a stop/stop level. Is there no order with this ID in the history?

This is reproducible with any new pending order. Just set the order and scale the chart vertically to maximum. That is, set the lower value to zero.
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства ордеров
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства ордеров
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства ордеров - Документация по MQL5
 
tol64:
This is reproducible with any new pending order. Simply set the order and scale the chart vertically to the maximum. That is, set the lower value to zero.
Thank you for the message. We will correct it.
 
antt:
Thank you for the message. We will correct it.

Thank you.

//---

On accounts with EXCHANGE execution type, an error message is constantly being logged:

//---

No positions, no orders. I just downloaded the terminal with a new Alpari account. What is the meaning of this?

Addendum:

At first I thought it depended on the EA. But no, took the EA off the chart and the log is still filled with this message. It happens in the terminal on your website. And on the terminal from the Alpari website.

 
tol64:

No positions, no orders. Just loaded the terminal with a new account from Alpari. What does that mean?

So, trading in the market is not yet implemented, as I understand it. That's why I get the error.
 

MetaDriver:
Так торговля в стакане пока не реализована, как я понимаю. Поэтому и выдаёт ошибку. 

Like Alpari are not idiots?

 
MetaDriver:
So trading in the glass is not yet implemented, as I understand it. That's why the error appears.

Then how have they been testing it for over a year or even two without this feature?

Shit, I forgot again. They've only just (the other day) enabled the EXCHANGE account type. So I got caught in the middle of things and found the first bug. )))

 
Yedelkin:

Like Alpari are not idiots?

I didn't say that. ;)
 
MetaDriver:
I didn't say that. ;)

:D

 
tol64 Shit, I forgot again. They were just about to (the other day) switch on the EXCHANGE account type. So I got caught in the middle of things and found the first bug. )))
Now we'll be testing the glass for another three years...
 

There is no ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS property in the Index list, in Help. When searching or clicking on property F1 ,ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE is highlighted .

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о счете
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о счете
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о счете - Документация по MQL5
1...659660661662663664665666667668669670671672673...3193
New comment