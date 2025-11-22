Errors, bugs, questions - page 666
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From the looks of it on the screenshot, it's a stop/stop level. Is there no order with this ID in the history?
This is reproducible with any new pending order. Simply set the order and scale the chart vertically to the maximum. That is, set the lower value to zero.
Thank you for the message. We will correct it.
Thank you.
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On accounts with EXCHANGE execution type, an error message is constantly being logged:
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No positions, no orders. I just downloaded the terminal with a new Alpari account. What is the meaning of this?
Addendum:
At first I thought it depended on the EA. But no, took the EA off the chart and the log is still filled with this message. It happens in the terminal on your website. And on the terminal from the Alpari website.
No positions, no orders. Just loaded the terminal with a new account from Alpari. What does that mean?
MetaDriver:
Так торговля в стакане пока не реализована, как я понимаю. Поэтому и выдаёт ошибку.
Like Alpari are not idiots?
So trading in the glass is not yet implemented, as I understand it. That's why the error appears.
Then how have they been testing it for over a year or even two without this feature?
Shit, I forgot again. They've only just (the other day) enabled the EXCHANGE account type. So I got caught in the middle of things and found the first bug. )))
Like Alpari are not idiots?
I didn't say that. ;)
:D
There is no ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS property in the Index list, in Help. When searching or clicking on property F1 ,ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE is highlighted .