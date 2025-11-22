Errors, bugs, questions - page 674

New comment
 
MetaDriver 2012.03.20 16:17
220Volt:
Similarly, opera.
I'm fine in FF.

I have FF 8, same problem

 
Perhaps the New Ratings system is crooked. Maybe they are testing it. Although they should test it first before launching it. ))
 
Urain:

I have FF 8, same problem

FF 11 it's OK.
 
Chrome. Empty.
 
220Volt:
Similarly, opera.
It works for me. Firefox 11.
 

If you click on "complain", you can't enter anything in the "comment" field.

There's something wrong with the forum engine

 
abolk:

if you click on "complain", you can't enter anything in the "comment" field.

you can only enter 150 characters if you have selected "Other"
 
sergeev:
FF 11 all ok
also 11
 

Do you know if these are all pairs that I can use or if there are more?

For example EURGBS, EURCHF?

 
For example EURGBS, EURCHF? <br / translate="no">.

Located on the Crosses tab

1...667668669670671672673674675676677678679680681...3193
New comment