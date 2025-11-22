Errors, bugs, questions - page 674
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Similarly, opera.
I have FF 8, same problem
I have FF 8, same problem
Similarly, opera.
If you click on "complain", you can't enter anything in the "comment" field.
There's something wrong with the forum engine
if you click on "complain", you can't enter anything in the "comment" field.
FF 11 all ok
Do you know if these are all pairs that I can use or if there are more?
For example EURGBS, EURCHF?
Located on the Crosses tab