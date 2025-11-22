Errors, bugs, questions - page 664
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Connected to the AlpariFS-MT5 server to test the Expert Advisor under different conditions. The execution type was initially EXECUTION_MARKET - Execution of orders by market. I successfully opened/closed positions using my trading panels. Then I discovered that the Depth of Market was available in the context menu of the chart. I opened it and found out that it was possible to perform Buy/Sell operations. As a test, I bought a position and closed it there in the Dep th of Market. After that, the account execution type was changed to EXECUTION_EXCHANGE. This is clarified in MQL5 and there are only two options in the Order window drop-down list (F9): Exchange execution and Pending order. Trying to login again or reloading the terminal did not solve the problem. And now the execution type on the demo account still remains EXECUTION_EXCHANGE.
I contacted Alpari support, described the problem and clarified:
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Anatoly | 17:55
Am I correct to understand that on demo accounts for MT5 at the moment, the EXECUTION_MARKET option should be in place?
Sergey | 17:56
Yes, correct.
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Looks like it is a bug.
Question removed. Got a clarifying reply there today:
The execution type was changed just yesterday and didn't have time to notify because testing wasn't completed.
This execution will now be permanent.
The whole point is that we only support the branded platform. Otherwise you may simply be refused and asked to install our version first.
Technically, there is no difference between them.
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If I may, briefly, because I don't quite get it. Are there any differences in these versions or not? Is there some other way to ask for trade operation execution with EXCHANGE type? Please, advise me where to read it. I cannot figure it out or find it on my own.
If I may, briefly, because I don't quite understand. Are there differences in these execution types or not? Does the EXCHANGE type of execution require any other way to issue a trade request? Please, advise me where to read it.
It just came to me. MARKET - for FOREX, EXCHANGE - for FOREX. There should be no other differences. Try bouncing through instruments from different categories and see the results.
It just dawned on me. Alternatively: MARKET is for forex, EXCHANGE is for stock exchange. There should be no other differences. Try to jump by symbols from different categories and see the results.
By category of instruments of the Symbols window? All instruments (51) currencies are there. And metals as well: Gold and Silver. Execution type EXCHANGE. The Help is not very much about it. It has examples for all the types but not for this one. Maybe I understood it wrong. Should we be guided by the Price Guide? If so, there is some information in the Help, but then the difference in approaches appears to be significant.
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When I try to open a position, it opens, but the function from the standard library returns false. The return code is 10008. ))This is only in EXCHANGE mode.
tol64:
По категориям инструментов окна Символы? Там все инструменты (51) валюты. Ну и металлы ещё: Золото и Серебро. Тип исполнения EXCHANGE. В справке что-то скудно об этом... Для всех типов примеры есть, а для этого нет. Может я неправильно понимаю. Там на Стакан цен нужно ориентироваться? Если да, то кое-какая информация есть в Справке, но различие тогда существенное получается в подходах.
I had assumed that Alpari also had stock tools. Well, then my version requires further thought :) Although... No one is stopping Alpari tech support from calling all types of execution as an Exchanger for simplicity. For example, the terminal is cutting currencies into majors and crosses. VTB24, until recently, had all currencies in the main category. To simplify things, so to speak. Maybe Alpari does the same, for example, it says that
Exchange Execution
In this mode trade operations performed in the client terminal are transferred to an external trading system (exchange). Trade operations are performed at prices of current market bids.
And this is the confirmation of my version. Like :)
When you try to open a position, it opens, but a function from the standard library returns false. The return code is 10008. ))
It works only in EXCHANGE mode.
(It's cool. The position is opened. And it comes back"Order placed".
That's funny. It opens, like, a position. And it comes back"Order placed".
And then, after opening, if nothing is touched, there is an error message in the log from time to time:
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The trades were done this time in manual mode in the Price Stack. I really want to learn how to use it, but haven't figured out how yet. Ran through the whole forum. Well, there are discussions on the Price Stack, but there's nothing on how to use it properly. And okay programmatically, in manual mode it is not even clear what happens. Should this be covered in the Help, just as it is for trading with other execution types?
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I'll try to install the version from the Alpari site later, maybe that's where the problem lies?
And then, after opening, if nothing is touched, there is an error message in the log from time to time:
I can assume (version numero uno) that the error messages are coming in because the transactions made in the client terminal are not being output to the external trading system.
Set a couple more pending orders. The price window looks like this:
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I can assume (my version) that the error messages are coming due to the fact that the operations executed in the client terminal are not output to the external trading system.
Set a couple more pending orders. The price rate looks like this:
"No, I'm either a fool or my skis aren't moving" (c) S. Bezrukov http://video.sibnet.ru/video293890(only the first phrase :] ).
It turns out that the EURUSD currency pair has a price pad? - "For such pads you're in double trouble" (c) S. Bezrukov :)
does it appear that the EURUSD currency pair has a price window?