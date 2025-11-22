Errors, bugs, questions - page 671
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Sometimes an error occurs immediately without switching the period.
I do not know how to fight it, this variant does not work either:
One instrument per tick, even if it works too is not an option, as I load 108 pairs for InstaForex:
string g_s_SymbolsTrade[] = {"EURUSD", "GBPUSD", "USDCHF", "USDJPY", "USDCAD", "AUDUSD", "AUDCAD", "AUDCHF", "AUDJPY", "EURGBP", "EURCHF", "EURJPY", "NZDUSD", "AUDNZD,
"EURNZD", "EURCAD", "GBPAUD", "GBPCAD", "GBPNZD", "CHFJPY", "CADCHF", "CADJPY", "NZDCAD", "NZDCHF", "NZDJPY", "EURAUD", "GBPCHF", "GBPJPY", "AUDCZK", "AUDDKK", "AUDHKD"
"AUDHUF", "AUDMXN", "AUDNOK", "AUDPLN", "AUDSEK", "AUDSGD", "AUDZAR", "CADCZK", "CADDKK", "CADHKD", "CADHUF", "CADMXN", "CADNOK", "CADPLN", "CADSEK", "CADSGD", "CADZAR",
"CHFCZK", "CHFDKK", "CHFHKD", "CHFHUF", "CHFMXN", "CHFNOK", "CHFPLN", "CHFSEK", "CHFSGD", "CHFZAR", "CZKJPY", "DKKJPY", "EURCZK", "EURDKKD", "EURHUF", "EURMXN",
"EURNOK", "EURPLN", "EURSEK", "EURSGD", "EURZAR", "GBPCZK", "GBPDKK", "GBPHKD", "GBPHUF", "GBPMXN", "GBPNOK", "GBPPLN", "GBPSEK", "GBPSGD", "GBPZAR", "HKDJPY", "HUFJPY",
"MXNJPY", "NOKJPY", "NZDCZK", "NZDDKKK", "NZDHKD", "NZDHUF", "NZDMXN", "NZDNOK", "NZDPLN", "NZDSEK", "NZDSGD", "NZDZAR", "SEKJPY", "SGDJPY", "USDCZK", "USDHKD", "USDHUF",
"USDMXN", "USDPLN", "USDSGD", "ZARJPY", "USDDKK", "USDNOK", "USDRUR", "USDSEK", "USDZAR"};
By the time last pair has been loaded the bar has already changed.
Is there any other way to get Open and Close on all currency pairs within a minute?
...
Is there any other way to get Open and Close for all currency pairs within a minute?
You can get the data instantly by running a loop on all SymbolsTotal() instruments in the Market Watch window on the arrival of a tick on any of them, or every second if needed.
You can get data instantly by running a loop on all SymbolsTotal() instruments in the Market Watch window on the arrival of a tick on any of them, or every second if needed.
I don't understand, how do I get Open and Close prices?
Could you tell me, apart from functions: CopyRates, CopyOpen and CopyClose, are there any other alternative ways of loading?
I don't understand, how do I get Open and Close prices?
Going through all symbols in the Market Watch window by index, get the symbol name usingSymbolName()And then you get the required data by the symbol name.
...
Can you tell me if there are any other alternative loading methods besides the CopyRates, CopyOpen and CopyClose functions?
Is there any way to draw the bar graph or bars together, without distance between the values? This is, for example, what happens if the scale is kept to a minimum.
I don't understand, how do I get the Opening and Closing prices?
Can you tell me if there are any other alternative ways of loading besides the CopyRates, CopyOpen and CopyClose functions?
How much RAM do you have on your computer?
I just decided not to switch timeframes. Hopefully it will work more or less stable then.
Seems to be working so far.
I have 2gb on my computer.
I just decided not to switch timeframes. Hopefully then it will work more or less stable.
So far it seems to be working.
How many bars are there in the window?