Errors, bugs, questions - page 663
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Good afternoon.
How do I access the value of the built-in iADX indicator? Namely, to its value a given number of bars ago ? In mql4 it is done by setting the shift parameter.
Thanks already.
...
There is an open position and its volume is 14 lot. ...
How do you open 14 lots market position? I tried to open 2 market positions of 5 lots each, the second was answered "[not enough money]". If you raise the leverage to 1:500 the second one will also open.
Open a demo account with sufficient funds. For experimenting with large volumes of limits. For example, 1 000 000. :)
You can simulate the limits by setting your own values, but I need to know how the server reacts to such requests.
Thank you.
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This question has arisen. Is the contest server now available for tests with the same restrictions as on the contest(Volume Limit 15 lot / Volume Max 5 lot)? I tried to connect to the old account, but there is no connection to the server. I searched all servers where Metatrader 5 is available for trading, but I couldn't find anyVolume Limit, and I need to test it.
You can connect to any account from ATC 2012 and get all the restrictions for testing. Here is an example of the connection to the participant's account https://championship.mql5.com/2011/ru/users/tmt0086
Open a demo account with sufficient funds. For experimenting with large volumes of limits. For example, 1 000 000. :)
The limits can be simulated by setting your own values, but I need to know the server's reaction to such requests.
No, I got it, I meant how to open the market more than 5 lots by one symbol in the conditions of the championship? Or is that not possible?
You connect to any account from ATC Championship 2012 and get all the restrictions for testing. Here's an example of connecting to a participant account https://championship.mql5.com/2011/ru/users/tmt0086
Connect to any account from ATC 2012 and you will get all the restrictions for testing. Here's an example of connecting to a participant's account https://championship.mql5.com/2011/ru/users/tmt0086
I can see the restrictions. Was plugging into my contest account. Wanted to test in real time.
So the server is only available for testing in the tester?
Nah, that's understandable, I meant how do you open more than 5 lots on the market per symbol in championship conditions? Or is that not possible?
In parts. 14 lot = 5 + 5 + 4
In parts. 14 lot = 5 + 5 + 4
This is how I do it.
deposit 10 000
leverage 1:100
The second position for 2 lots opens, but for 3 lots it does not
This is how I do it.
deposit 10 000
leverage 1:100
The second position for 2 lots opens, but for 3 lots it does not.
So you have to increase the account first and then already buy/sell more. :) I wasn't asking the question based on the amount of initial funds.
No doubt, your answer is clear. Just studying the rules of the previous Championship I came to a conclusion: you can open up to 15 lots by market and pending orders, and if my strategy does not imply using pending orders, then at the beginning of the Championship with a deposit of 10 000 my open position limit will be 7 lots (5+2). If the deposit continues to grow, after some time this limit may increase up to 15 lots (5+5+5). Right?
Maybe I asked the question incorrectly, putting your quote in it, but in general I thought I would get an answer from the organizers as well.