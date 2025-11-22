Errors, bugs, questions - page 554
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In MQL4 you could create an order with stops right away, but MQL5 does not - you have to set stops after the order creation.
Am I slow (please, give me a code sample) or is it the idea?
In MQL4 you could create an order with stops right away, but MQL5 does not - you have to set stops after the order creation.
Am I being slow (please give me a code sample), or is this the idea?
Please give me the details. What version of the terminal do you have, what server, what settings do you use to place the order with, what you get...
Let's go straight to the details. Terminal version, server, what settings do you use to place an order, what you get...
Terminal - 527
Server - alpari nz demo (but the same happens in the tester)
Here is the code to create an order:
//=============================
MqlTradeRequest m_request;
MqlTradeResult m_result;
m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
m_request.symbol = Symbol();
m_request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
m_request.price = Price;
m_request.sl = SL;
m_request.tp = TP;
m_request.volume = Vol;
m_request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;
m_request.deviation = 10;
m_request.type_time = 0;
m_request.expiration = 0;
m_request.magic = 0;
m_request.comment = "";
OrderSend(m_request, m_result);
//=================================
As a result, the order is successfully created (last error is zero) but without any stops.
If we add 2 more lines after OrderSend:
m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_SLTP;
OrderSend(m_request, m_result);
then the stops are successfully set, but that gives us 2 operations
Please clarify in the MT5 terminal,A. Low - Ask Low the lowest bid price for the current day is not actually the minimum Ask for the day? If not, what is it?
after 20.10.2011 Ask Low has started to show the weather.
here is the picture today :
Metatester saws HDD drive
Version 527.
If you look at the process monitor it goes on and on with this nonsense.
No network activity, not connected to the cloud. No terminal or metatester is running. No files are being changed.
Is this normal?
It turned out thatA. Low- Ask Low the lowest offer price for the current day at the start of the terminal bild 527 is assigned equal to the current Ask and no longer changes until the restart of the terminal :(it started about 21.10.2011, looks like it is in the server side of mt5 because i have not changed the terminal version bild 515 during the Championship, but the situation is the same: my EA has missed some profitable deals
Terminal - 527
Server - alpari nz demo (but the same happens in the tester)
Here is the code to create an order:
then stops are successfully set, but this turns out to be 2 operations
The metatester saws the HDD
Version 527.
If you look at the process monitor it goes on and on with this nonsense.
No network activity, not connected to the cloud. No terminal or metatester is running. No files are being changed.
Is this normal?
Write to servicedesk.