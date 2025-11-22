Errors, bugs, questions - page 1880
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Yeah, I'll give it a try. But I'd like to know how to put in a string like this properly.
- Use wildcard'
- Use explicit cell format conversion to text
- Use the wildcard first character'
- Use explicit cell format conversion to text
- Use the wildcard first character '
- Use explicit cell format conversion to text
this error sometimes occurs
Hello. The Freelance section has the following clause:
Recently, there is an order with very similar TOR, for which I used to write an EA for another customer. Can I fulfil this order?
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Metatrader 4 Build 1069: mql4 not supported any more?
Ex Ovo Omnia, 2017.04.30 07:20
Changes in the 1069 compiler (Metaeditor v.1596) are really weird. I tried to fix the code, but it is affected too much. I do not understand the reason why the language specification changed, especially when the MQL4 development was stopped. Anyway, I wonder if it affects the MQL5, I had no time left to test it.
Is this done on purpose?
I need his code. Everything keeps working for me.
But this is in five-compiler (file can also be .mq4). It doesn't compile in quaternary... Probably will be corrected.
But this is in five-compiler (file can also be .mq4). It doesn't compile in quaternary... Probably corrected.
Look at result of ArrayCopy in MT5 in previous example.
And in this