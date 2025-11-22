Errors, bugs, questions - page 1880

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Artyom Trishkin:
Yeah, I'll give it a try. But I'd like to know how to put in a string like this properly.
But thanks anyway ;)


- Use wildcard'
- Use explicit cell format conversion to text

 
Sergey Dzyublik:


- Use the wildcard first character'
- Use explicit cell format conversion to text

When you convert a cell in Excel to text format, it already converts the date to a number. And it's no longer 1/1, but something like 41432 (not at the computer, I can't tell for sure)
I'll try the wildcard when I get to the computer. Thank you.

 
Sergey Dzyublik:


- Use the wildcard first character '
- Use explicit cell format conversion to text

I didn't know about such a gimmick... Thanks. This '1/1 works and is displayed as 1/1
 

this error sometimes occurs

2017.05.01 22:38:17.672 Core 2  authorized (agent build 1596)
2017.05.01 22:38:17.672 Core 2  genetic pass (0, 8, 1) started
2017.05.01 22:38:17.695 Core 2  common synchronization completed
2017.05.01 22:38:20.474 Core 2  connection closed
2017.05.01 22:38:20.687 Core 2  genetic pass (0, 8) returned to queue
2017.05.01 22:38:22.831 Core 1  genetic pass (0, 7) returned result 13070.24 in 0:05:24.028
2017.05.01 22:38:22.831 Core 1  genetic pass (0, 8, 1) started
2017.05.01 22:38:25.212 Core 1  genetic pass (0, 8) tested with error "history processing error (tester bar time error)" in 0:00:02.366
 

Hello. The Freelance section has the following clause:

  1. If the terms of assigning the exclusive rights to the program created on order through the Freelance service are not separately stipulated in the Statement of Work, then the exclusive rights to this program created on order belong to the Customer. In this case, the contractor can use the created program for its own needs on the terms of a royalty-free simple (non-exclusive) license for the duration of the exclusive right.

Recently, there is an order with very similar TOR, for which I used to write an EA for another customer. Can I fulfil this order?

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Metatrader 4 Build 1069: mql4 not supported any more?

Ex Ovo Omnia, 2017.04.30 07:20

Changes in the 1069 compiler (Metaeditor v.1596) are really weird. I tried to fix the code, but it is affected too much. I do not understand the reason why the language specification changed, especially when the MQL4 development was stopped. Anyway, I wonder if it affects the MQL5, I had no time left to test it.

  • Explicit casting of structures stopped to compile in 1066.
  • Explicit casting of structures stopped to compile in 1069.
  • ArrayCopy of object pointers stopped to compile in 1069. It actually prevents me from using the array of pointers, and rollback to the older compiler is necessary
Moreover, the Metaeditor stopped advancing the output pane view to the first error/warning line, but shows the first line instead (no errors shows up in this view, but rather the included files).
Is this done on purpose?
 
fxsaber:
Is this done on purpose?
I need his code. Everything keeps working for me.
 
Andrey Barinov:
I need his code. Everything keeps working for me.
#property strict

class CLASS {};

void OnStart()
{
  CLASS* Array1[10], Array2[10];
  
  Print(ArrayCopy(Array1, Array2));
}
 
fxsaber:



But this is in five-compiler (file can also be .mq4). It doesn't compile in quaternary... Probably will be corrected.

 
Andrey Barinov:

But this is in five-compiler (file can also be .mq4). It doesn't compile in quaternary... Probably corrected.

Look at result of ArrayCopy in MT5 in previous example.


And in this

#property strict

struct STRUCT { string Str; };

void OnStart()
{
  STRUCT Array1[10], Array2[10];
  
  Print(ArrayCopy(Array1, Array2));
}
1...187318741875187618771878187918801881188218831884188518861887...3193
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