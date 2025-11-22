Errors, bugs, questions - page 552
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You see, what's important in trading on financial markets is what's happening now...
and it almost does not matter what happened 10 years ago.
one last trading day is very important. it's the most important day )))
i agree that there are systems where it is not so critical, but also desirable.
Then make a suggestion in the profile branch (there is no error, though).
You can use MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester here !
Or here for MT5
or you can go straight to netwissdesk (from the profile).
After I have started the Strategy Tester the following entry appears in my log:
2011.10.27 16:18:27 Core 1 2011.01.03 00:04:37 not enough money [instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.33375 sl: 1.33575 tp: 1.33175]
2011.10.27 16:18:27 Core 1 PrevBalance: 5000.00, PrevEquity 5150.42, PrevMargin: 5137.13, NewMargin: 5150.47, NewFreeMargin: -0.05
What can this be related to?
Judging by the records, you're too greedy :), reduce the volume of the open position.
That's the thing - the minimum lot is "instant sell 0.01 EURUSD"
So you have already used up all the free margin. "PrevMargin: 5137.13, NewMargin: 5150.47, NewFreeMargin: -0.05. You have open positions and no free margin to open new positions.
What leverage did you set?
I haven't touched the leverage, so I don't think it can be changed. The default is 1:100
The terminal has stopped working after another update. When launching or re-installing it gives
It started on the 20th. On the 24th I wrote to Service Desk. I tried to install the Terminal from MQL5 website again today. The problem still exists.
The terminal has stopped working after another update. When launching or re-installing it gives
It started on the 20th. On the 24th I wrote to Service Desk. I tried to install the Terminal from MQL5 website again today. The problem still persists.
It seems to be a recurring problem with ZoneAlarm which blocks the Terminal operation due to suspicions.
Check the antivirus logs - what does it write while the terminal is running?