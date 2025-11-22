Errors, bugs, questions - page 549
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Dynamic Spread.TakeProfit did not work?
1.Why didn't Take Profit Sell 0.87909 on USDCHF 2011.10.25 01.55, Low=0.87869 triggered?
Declared spread 40 on USDCHF in Annex 1: Contract specifications.
2.Where can I find the current 2011.10.25 01.55 spread?
Automated Trading Championship 2011,
account 800153,
Sell order 6880592
After optimisation, the results file cannot be opened,
Build 527 + Office 2007
Error log contains the following data
XML error in "Table"
Cause: Erroneous value.
File: C:\Users\Dragon\Desktop\ReportOptimizer-957640.xml
Group: Cell
Tag: Data
Значение: 179769313486231570000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000.0000
Dynamic spread.TakeProfit didn't work?
1.Why did not Take Profit Sell 0.87909 on USDCHF 2011.10.25 01.55, Low=0.87869?
Declared spread 40 on USDCHF in Appendix 1: Contract specifications.
2.Where can I find the current 2011.10.25 01.55 spread?
Automated Trading Championship 2011,
account 800153,
Sell order 6880592
An example of an indicator showing the spread is given in the CopySpread() help. Specifically for this case the average spread was slightly more than 41 points (I used the indicator I found.), which means that the Bid price should have fallen by 42 points or more from TP=0.87909. Picture and indicator attached
Good afternoon . I am having trouble with three pine trees. Standard library MovingAverages, seems to be simple, but SimpleMA stubbornly returns 0. Here's a piece of code, everything works correctly tested with another code (the medium in the array).
Shouldn't this code compile?
Shouldn't this code compile?
Tell me at once - what is the question?
The initialisation of a constant member has to happen somewhere.
You probably can't initialize only constant members :) . It should also be a static member, for good reason.
Please give me a hint. Here is a piece of code
What is the data type of Metod variable that can be passed into a function if Metod is not a global variable. Thank you .
Shouldn't this code compile?