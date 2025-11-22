Errors, bugs, questions - page 544
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I have an idiot question: how to synchronize the history with a server (deleting history files is not an option)? Searching client terminal's help doesn't know the word "sync", "refresh" in graph window didn't help...
I know three main ways:
1. You can use the script from the 'Organise data access' section or something similar (option above).
2. You can run the standard Expert Advisor on a standard test for the last X years (I once used MACD to test every currency since 2000).
3. you can move the history manually from one working folder to another (this variant is usually used if you do not want to save money on the Internet or if more than one copy of the terminal is installed on your computer).
An idiotic question came up: how to synchronise history with the server (deleting history files is not an option)? The client terminal help search doesn't know the word "sync", "refresh" in the graph window didn't help...
And what help did you search in? Here I asked a question to a forum search engine and got results right away.
By the way, do you know that you can search directly from the MetaEditor 5?
The display depends on the category settings
By the way, do you know that you can search directly from the MetaEditor 5?
Display depends on category settings
Yes, we do. Very convenient, good idea.
I have a feeling you go to the dc with this futures. they know exactly what is wrong with the orders.
That's how I apply to the dc.) It's a demo account of metaquotes.
account:710188
investment password: MetaTrader
Check it yourself. It looks like a bug.
That's how I apply to the dc.) It's a demo methaquot account.
now only the December contracts are on the list of characters.
I have a September rts contract hanging in the 'trade' tab, which is on the plus side, but is not reflected in funds. No transactions can be made with it. It's not in the list of symbols either.
Developers, pay attention! Otherwise I'll bore you with servicedesk )))
What reference were you looking in? Here I asked a question to a forum search engine and got results straight away.