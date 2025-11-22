Errors, bugs, questions - page 543

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Interesting:
Is there only one broker? The terminal controls the history by brokers. The quality of the history is determined by the server, during synchronization the terminal fetches the missing or updated history from the server, which ensures the integrity of the history in the server- terminal connection.
For the inattentive: on the same account. Specifically 933297 on MetaquotesDemo.
[Deleted]  
Ashes:
For the inattentive: on the same account. Specifically 933297 on MetaquotesDemo.
Then synchronize the history on both terminals with the server (so that the history is current for the entire testing period). Then there should be no difference in the history.
 
Konstantin83:

2011.10.15 11:41:00 Core 1 tester stopped because OnInit failed
2011.10.15 11:41:00:00 2011.10.03 00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'EURUSD'
2011.10.15 11:41:00:00 Core 1 2011.10.03 00:00:00 Error code: 4301; Description: Unknown symbol
2011.10.15 11:41:00:00 Core 1 2011.10.03 00:00:00 Error occurred while selecting EURUSD symbol
2011.10.15 11:41:00:00 Core 1 2011.10.03 00:00:00 Initialization of an EA... on EURUSD

The symbol is not selectable in MarketWatch.

Code

   if (SymbolSelect(Exp_Symbol, true))
    {
     Print("Символ " + Exp_Symbol + "выбран в окне MarketWatch.");
    }
   else
    {
     Print("Произошла ошибка при ввыборе символа " + Exp_Symbol);
     GetMyLastError(GetLastError());
    }
  
   if (!Exp_Symbol_Info.Name(Exp_Symbol))
    {
     return(false);
    }
   Exp_Symbol_Info.Refresh();
   Exp_Symbol_Info.RefreshRates();

Figured it out... I had a higher start date than end date. I don't know, I was wrong, but I can deduce that the date range is incorrect.

 
Konstantin83:

But it is possible to output that the date range is incorrect?

This message is displayed in the tester log when running optimisation with incorrect dates. The optimisation does not start.

2011.10.17 10:38:06     Tester  set mode to math calculations or adjust testing dates

There seems to be no such check during testing...

 
What, now there will be no transaction history displayed at all in the investment mode? Or with some delay? The script displays all deals on the chart.
The 'Orders and trades' tab shows everything normally, the 'Deals' tab only shows the old ones, there are no today's deals. Or is it just me ?
 
Sort by date.
 

That's the kind of bug or...

fuchers was not closed by me before the redemption and left hanging in the tools. What now, wait for delivery? :))

ps. As it happens, haven't been here for a long time. May be I missed something in my posts, but on 519 build it was the same.

Regards, Alexey.

 
pronych:

That's the kind of bug or...

fuchers was not closed by me before the redemption and left hanging in the tools. What now, wait for delivery? :))

ps. As it happens, haven't been here for a long time. May be I missed something in my posts, but on 519 build it was the same.

Regards, Alexey.

I have a feeling you should go to the DC with this futures. they know exactly what is wrong with the orders.
 
Interesting:
Then synchronize the history on both terminals with the server (so that the history was up to date for the entire testing period). Then there should be no difference in history.

An idiotic question came up: how to synchronise history with the server (deleting history files is not an option)? Client terminal help search doesn't know the word "sync", "refresh" in graph window didn't help...

 
Ashes:

An idiotic question came up: how to synchronise history with the server (deleting history files is not an option)? The client terminal help search doesn't know the word "sync", "refresh" in the graph window didn't help...


read here Organizing data access, there is an example of a script to upload the history
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