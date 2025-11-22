Errors, bugs, questions - page 542

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hline has the value of a low candle.

A small thing, but a nuisance.

 
Urain:

Abnormal termination means that you have intercoupled with the program in an unnatural way, namely recompiling it at runtime, which leads to program interruption and reinitialization.

The same happens if you hit a division by zero or interrupt the program at runtime, but if the program is retuned, you won't get such an entry. That is why you are advised to check for IsStopped so that the program can exit by its own return, not by force.

Thank you. Exactly. It was during intercourse that the conflicts occurred.)) The explanation is very clear.)))
[Deleted]  
papaklass:

The 523 build is out and I still have 519. The terminal used to tell me there were new updates. Now it is silent. Do I need to do the update manually?

What is the release date of the update (16 October 2011)?
[Deleted]  
papaklass:
I don't know what date we are talking about. But 519 - 07.10.2011, 521 - 12.10.2011, 523 - 13.10.2011.
gwend:

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 523

The update is available via LiveUpdate from 16 October 2011.

Download the MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal from: https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
 
Question for the developers:
What is the purpose of creating/saving a template in the terminal - to save the graphical objects themselves, created, say, by the indicator included in the template? For example, text fields. Is this a bug or a feature?
 
papaklass:
And the main one, " The update is available via LiveUpdate from October 16, 2011. "

I hadn't noticed. Question removed. Thanks for the clarification.

I have one hustler managed to update to 521 on the 12th of October... (among other things satisfied my "Wish for MT5" about displaying financial result in tester's log).

PS. October 16 partly came 14: the tester on one of the terminals has updated to 523. The others persist in wanting to stay on 519...

 

Does the terminal monitor the integrity of the downloaded history?

The question arose because of the difference in test results on the same account with the same settings on different instances of the terminal. It turned out that the history is slightly different.

 

Any advice... Decided to try out an EA today and it gives out

2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'USDCAD'
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 Initialization of the Expert Advisor... USDCAD
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'EURUSD'
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 PM PM Initialization of the Expert Advisor... EURUSD
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'EURJPY'
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 PM PM Initialization of the Expert Advisor... EURJPY
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'EURGBP'
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 PM PM Initialization of the Expert Advisor... EURGBP
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'GBPCHF'
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 EA initialization... GBPCHF
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'USDCHF'
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 PM PM Initialization of the Expert Advisor... USDCHF
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'EURCHF
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 PM PM Initialization of the Expert Advisor... EURCHF

It was fine a couple of days ago...

Here's a clipping of the code

 CSymbolInfo       Exp_Symbol_Info;              // symbol info object

   if (!Exp_Symbol_Info.Name(Exp_Symbol))
    {
     return(false);
    }

Another EA, same thing

2011.10.15 11:16:12 Core 1 tester stopped because OnInit failed
2011.10.15 11:16:12 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'EURUSD
2011.10.15 11:16:12 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 Initialization of the Expert Advisor...on EURUSD

I use standard CSymbolInfo class in Multicurrency to access symbol properties.

 

2011.10.15 11:41:00 Core 1 tester stopped because OnInit failed
2011.10.15 11:41:00:00 2011.10.03 00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'EURUSD'
2011.10.15 11:41:00:00 Core 1 2011.10.03 00:00:00 Error code: 4301; Description: Unknown symbol
2011.10.15 11:41:00:00 Core 1 2011.10.03 00:00:00 Error occurred while selecting EURUSD symbol
2011.10.15 11:41:00:00 Core 1 2011.10.03 00:00:00 Initialization of an EA...on EURUSD

The symbol is not selectable in MarketWatch.

Code

   if (SymbolSelect(Exp_Symbol, true))
    {
     Print("Символ " + Exp_Symbol + "выбран в окне MarketWatch.");
    }
   else
    {
     Print("Произошла ошибка при ввыборе символа " + Exp_Symbol);
     GetMyLastError(GetLastError());
    }
  
   if (!Exp_Symbol_Info.Name(Exp_Symbol))
    {
     return(false);
    }
   Exp_Symbol_Info.Refresh();
   Exp_Symbol_Info.RefreshRates();

[Deleted]  
Ashes:

Does the terminal monitor the integrity of the downloaded history?

The question arose because of the difference in test results on the same account with the same settings on different instances of the terminal. It turned out that the history is slightly different.

Is it the same broker? The terminal controls the history in terms of brokers. The quality of the history is determined by the server, and during synchronization the terminal fetches the missing or updated history from the server, which ensures the integrity of the history in the server- terminal connection.
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