Errors, bugs, questions - page 542
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
full screen:
full screen disabled:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
hline has the value of a low candle.
A small thing, but a nuisance.
Abnormal termination means that you have intercoupled with the program in an unnatural way, namely recompiling it at runtime, which leads to program interruption and reinitialization.
The same happens if you hit a division by zero or interrupt the program at runtime, but if the program is retuned, you won't get such an entry. That is why you are advised to check for IsStopped so that the program can exit by its own return, not by force.
The 523 build is out and I still have 519. The terminal used to tell me there were new updates. Now it is silent. Do I need to do the update manually?
I don't know what date we are talking about. But 519 - 07.10.2011, 521 - 12.10.2011, 523 - 13.10.2011.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 523
The update is available via LiveUpdate from 16 October 2011.Download the MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal from: https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
What is the purpose of creating/saving a template in the terminal - to save the graphical objects themselves, created, say, by the indicator included in the template? For example, text fields. Is this a bug or a feature?
And the main one, " The update is available via LiveUpdate from October 16, 2011. "
I hadn't noticed. Question removed. Thanks for the clarification.
I have one hustler managed to update to 521 on the 12th of October... (among other things satisfied my "Wish for MT5" about displaying financial result in tester's log).
PS. October 16 partly came 14: the tester on one of the terminals has updated to 523. The others persist in wanting to stay on 519...
Does the terminal monitor the integrity of the downloaded history?
The question arose because of the difference in test results on the same account with the same settings on different instances of the terminal. It turned out that the history is slightly different.
Any advice... Decided to try out an EA today and it gives out
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'USDCAD'
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 Initialization of the Expert Advisor... USDCAD
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'EURUSD'
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 PM PM Initialization of the Expert Advisor... EURUSD
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'EURJPY'
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 PM PM Initialization of the Expert Advisor... EURJPY
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'EURGBP'
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 PM PM Initialization of the Expert Advisor... EURGBP
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'GBPCHF'
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 EA initialization... GBPCHF
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'USDCHF'
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 PM PM Initialization of the Expert Advisor... USDCHF
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'EURCHF
2011.10.15 11:11:02 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 PM PM Initialization of the Expert Advisor... EURCHF
It was fine a couple of days ago...
Here's a clipping of the code
CSymbolInfo Exp_Symbol_Info; // symbol info object
if (!Exp_Symbol_Info.Name(Exp_Symbol))
{
return(false);
}
Another EA, same thing
2011.10.15 11:16:12 Core 1 tester stopped because OnInit failed
2011.10.15 11:16:12 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'EURUSD
2011.10.15 11:16:12 Core 1 2011.10.01 00:00:00 Initialization of the Expert Advisor...on EURUSD
I use standard CSymbolInfo class in Multicurrency to access symbol properties.
2011.10.15 11:41:00 Core 1 tester stopped because OnInit failed
2011.10.15 11:41:00:00 2011.10.03 00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol 'EURUSD'
2011.10.15 11:41:00:00 Core 1 2011.10.03 00:00:00 Error code: 4301; Description: Unknown symbol
2011.10.15 11:41:00:00 Core 1 2011.10.03 00:00:00 Error occurred while selecting EURUSD symbol
2011.10.15 11:41:00:00 Core 1 2011.10.03 00:00:00 Initialization of an EA...on EURUSD
The symbol is not selectable in MarketWatch.
Code
if (SymbolSelect(Exp_Symbol, true))
{
Print("Символ " + Exp_Symbol + "выбран в окне MarketWatch.");
}
else
{
Print("Произошла ошибка при ввыборе символа " + Exp_Symbol);
GetMyLastError(GetLastError());
}
if (!Exp_Symbol_Info.Name(Exp_Symbol))
{
return(false);
}
Exp_Symbol_Info.Refresh();
Exp_Symbol_Info.RefreshRates();
Does the terminal monitor the integrity of the downloaded history?
The question arose because of the difference in test results on the same account with the same settings on different instances of the terminal. It turned out that the history is slightly different.