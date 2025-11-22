Errors, bugs, questions - page 547
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Can you tell me why there is no possibility to download Experts? I cannot even download the demo or free versions. I press "download" and nothing happens, I checked in Chrome and IE.
Can't download from Codebase or Market? The Market is not fully up and running yet - just getting ready, but Codebase is downloading fine.
If you work through proxy, check if you have proxy settings in Internet Explorer.
Can't download from Codebase or Market? Market is not fully up and running yet - just getting ready, but from Codebase it's downloading fine.
If working via proxy, check proxy settings in Internet Explorer.
To the developers.
Here's what I found in the Anglian help.
ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE
ID
Description
Property Type
CHART_SHIFT_SIZE
The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents
double (from 10 to 50 percents)
CHART_FIXED_MAX
Fixed chart maximum
double
CHART_FIXED_MIN
Fixed chart minimum
double
CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR
Scale in points per bar
double
CHART_PRICE_MIN
Chart maximum
double r/o modifier - subwindow number
CHART_PRICE_MAX
Chart minimum
double r/o modifier - subwindow number
To the developers.
Here's the Anglican reference.
CHART_PRICE_MIN
Chart maximum
CHART_PRICE_MAX
Chart minimum
CHART_PRICE_MIN
Chart maximum
CHART_PRICE_MAX
Chart minimum
Please tell me in a nutshell what command to close an order with. Or give me a link to an article. You don't need a complex code, just a couple of lines.
On October 20, I downloaded MQL5 Strategy Tester Agent from cloud.mql5.com. With the default setting of the number of agents on a single-processor computer, 2 agents have been created, and in the configurator on the Services tab, the number of recommended agents to install and set is 1. The build at installation was 507, updated to 523.
Good night . I've just started to look into it closely. It seems to be an obvious bug. I cite the code below, if I comment on one line below (it is marked) then it seems to work - I do not understand what the problem is. The situation can be avoided by specifying an explicit size for the Raznica[] array. I did not find anything in the documentation on this subject.