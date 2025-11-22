Errors, bugs, questions - page 495
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And another question, for example the following situation:
I need 100 bars from the timeseries High on the hour chart. What will be more efficient - to copy 100 bars from the Expert Advisor or get them from the array passed to the indicator? I.e., the question is if I attach the indicator to the chart, will it copy the bars that I will not use? (Is it possible to find out the runtime using MQL?
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 495
The tester still crumples the end of the chart with a large number of trades:
Please fix it in the next build. Please fix it!
The end of the chart is especially important for estimating the trade with the same strategy in the near future. The Championship is at risk of failure.;)
--Example of an active trading Expert Advisor in the trailer. His chart is also in the picture.
Hi! With this code, in particular the order of the specified TFs, the indicator will not be displayed if run on M5.
After upgrading to the latest build, all panels that were built using Bitmap Label are not displayed correctly or not displayed at all. The list of changes stated:
...
8. MQL5: Fixed work with images for Bitmap Label.
...
What exactly was changed? I mean, what do you need to fix now to make it work again?
Trying to edit a newly added post (IE8), for some reason "New comment" appears without the text I wanted to edit.
The result is that the text of the correct message is deleted. It wasn't like that before.
1. After upgrading from 489 to 495, it was not possible to connect cloud agents (no marking in "use"), until MQL5.Community parameters were re-entered in the setup.
2. error (in my opinion) in dispatching runs during optimization:
Optimisation was run (2 variable parameters, 525 runs), 1 local core and 3 cloud nets available. As a result, 4 runs were made by cloud agents, after which the clouds went into finished state. The rest, probably (have to stop optimization), went to local core...
3. During optimization in step 2, the tester log stopped appearing in MetaTrader 5\tester\logs\20110825.log.
PS.
After stopping the optimization process, the log output resumed. Log fragment:
2011.08.25 09:05:26 Tester stopped by user
2011.08.25 09:05:26 Tester file cache S:/Program Files\MetaTrader 5\tester\cache\fourth_2011_multi.GBPUSD.M1.0.xml written
2011.08.25 09:05:26 MQL5 Cloud USA connection closed
2011.08.25 09:05:26 MQL5 Cloud Europe connection closed
2011.08.25 09:05:26 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus connection closed
2011.08.25 09:05:26 2011.08.25 09:05:26 Core 1 connection closed
2011.08.25 09:05:26 Tester optimization passed in 5 hours 52 minutes 14 seconds
2011.08.25 09:05:26 Tester optimization finished, total passes 16
2011.08.25 03:16:48 MQL5 Cloud Europe USDJPY: history synchronization completed [7 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:16:48 MQL5 Cloud Europe USDJPY: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:16:46 MQL5 Cloud USA USDCHF: history synchronization completed [8 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:16:46 MQL5 Cloud USA USDCHF: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:16:45 MQL5 Cloud USA USDJPY: history synchronization completed [7 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:16:45 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus USDJPY: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:16:41 MQL5 Cloud USA USDCAD: history synchronization completed [7 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:16:41 MQL5 Cloud USA USDCAD: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:16:32 MQL5 Cloud Europe GBPJPY: history synchronization completed [8 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:16:32 MQL5 Cloud Europe GBPJPY: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:16:31 MQL5 Cloud Europe GBPCHF: history synchronization completed [9 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:16:31 MQL5 Cloud Europe GBPCHF: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:16:29 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus USDCHF: history synchronization completed [8 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:16:29 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus USDCHF: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:16:22 MQL5 Cloud USA GBPJPY: history synchronization completed [8 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:16:22 MQL5 Cloud USA GBPJPY: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:16:21 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus USDCAD: history synchronization completed [7 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:16:21 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus USDCAD: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:16:16 MQL5 Cloud Europe EURJPY: history synchronization completed [8 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:16:16 MQL5 Cloud Europe EURJPY: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:16:12 MQL5 Cloud Europe GBPJPY: history synchronization completed [8 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:16:12 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus GBPJPY: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:16:03 MQL5 Cloud USA GBPCHF: history synchronization completed [9 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:16:03 MQL5 Cloud USA GBPCHF: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:16:02 MQL5 Cloud Europe EURGBP: history synchronization completed [7 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:16:02 MQL5 Cloud Europe EURGBP: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:16:01 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus GBPCHF: history synchronization completed [18 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:16:01 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus GBPCHF: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:15:57 MQL5 Cloud USA EURJPY: history synchronization completed [8 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:15:57 MQL5 Cloud USA EURJPY: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:15:53 MQL5 Cloud USA EURJPY: history synchronization completed [8 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:15:53 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus EURJPY: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:15:43 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus EURGBP: history synchronization completed [7 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:15:43 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus EURGBP: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:15:38 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus EURCHF: history synchronization completed [8 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:15:38 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus EURCHF: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:15:37 MQL5 Cloud Europe EURCHF: history synchronization completed [8 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:15:37 MQL5 Cloud Europe EURCHF: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:14:51 MQL5 Cloud USA EURGBP: history synchronization completed [7 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:14:51 MQL5 Cloud USA EURGBP: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:14:49 MQL5 Cloud USA EURCHF: history synchronization completed [8 Kb]
2011.08.25 03:14:49 MQL5 Cloud USA EURCHF: history for 2011 year synchronized
2011.08.25 03:13:16 Core 1 common synchronization completed
2011.08.25 03:13:16 Core 1 authorized (agent build 495)
2011.08.25 03:13:15 MQL5 Cloud USA common synchronization completed
2011.08.25 03:13:15 Core 1 connected
2011.08.25 03:13:14 MQL5 Cloud Europe common synchronization completed
2011.08.25 03:13:14 MQL5 Cloud Europe authorized (server build 495)
2011.08.25 03:13:14 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus common synchronization completed
2011.08.25 03:13:14 MQL5 Cloud USA authorized (server build 495)
2011.08.25 03:13:13 MQL5 Cloud USA connected
2011.08.25 03:13:13 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus authorized (server build 495)
2011.08.25 03:13:13 MQL5 Cloud Europe connected
2011.08.25 03:13:13 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus connected
2011.08.25 03:13:13:13 MQL5 Cloud USA connecting to 2.agents.mql5.com:443
2011.08.25 03:13:13 MQL5 Cloud Europe connecting to 1.agents.mql5.com:443
2011.08.25 03:13:13 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus connecting to 3.agents.mql5.com:443
2011.08.25 03:13:13 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2011.08.25 03:13:13 Core 1 agent process started
2011.08.25 03:13:12 Tester size of initial task pack is 131
2011.08.25 03:13:12 Tester complete optimization started
2011.08.25 03:13:10 Tester Experts\fourth_2011_multi.ex5 on GBPUSD,M1 from 2010.10.04 00:00 to 2010.12.24 00:00
Forum bug:
Trying to edit a post I just added (IE8), for some reason "New comment" appears without the text I wanted to edit.
Result - the text of edited message is erased. It wasn't like that before.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 495
The tester still crumples the end of the chart with a large number of trades:
Please fix it in the next build. Please fix it!
The end of the chart is especially important for estimating the trade with the same strategy in the near future. The Championship is at risk of failure.;)
--Example of an active trading Expert Advisor in the trailer.
Yeah. I have the same problem. A bit more trades and part of the chart gets compressed, which makes it impossible to analyse the result.
Has this been discussed anywhere? What does it have to do with? And when will it be fixed?
The new build has problems when switching from time to time, the transition starts from an arbitrary point on the chart. As a result, we have part of the chart with the old bars and part with the new ones. Build 495 - step backward!!!!!!