Resizing bitmap label is not working in MQL5

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Please have a look at the code and the attached image:  

#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>
void OnStart()
{
 CCanvas canvas();
canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, "data", 0,0, int(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)), int(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE);
canvas.LoadFromFile("map.bmp");
canvas.Update();
}

I have attached the image I have used. See the image it is not getting spread on the complete window.

It works fine when my window size is small. But it is not getting stretched or fill up when the window size is expanded.

Please let me know what I can do.

Files:
map.zip  335 kb
 
jaffer wilson:

Please have a look at the code and the attached image:  

I have attached the image I have used. See the image it is not getting spread on the complete window.

It works fine when my window size is small. But it is not getting stretched or fill up when the window size is expanded.

Please let me know what I can do.

In this code you can find a ready-made solution.

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