Errors, bugs, questions - page 500

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tell me what the problem is...

void OnTick(){ MqlDateTime time; TimeCurrent(time); Print(time.min);}

writes:

Itell the advisorto only trade at 00 minutes... but it trades all the time

 
maryan.dirtyn:

tell me what the problem is...

writes:

what do you want to write?
  
void OnTick(){ MqlDateTime time; TimeCurrent(time); if(time.min!=00) return; Print(time.min);}

Even whenit's not 00 minutes... It still writes all the time ... or am I in the wrong place?

 
Sorry, wrong... something's glitching... or me... or me.
 
what is the cause of error 4756 in the tester?
 
maryan.dirtyn:
what is the cause of error 4756 in the tester?
I don't believe you didn't know where to look it up.))
 

I looked it up... but what does it mean...? "Failed to send trade request"... for three test months... and then suddenly everything's fine...

 
maryan.dirtyn:

I looked it up... but what does it mean...? "Failed to send trade request"... for three test months... and then suddenly everything's fine...

In addition to the above error, the log may also show the reason in square [] brackets. For example, [invalid stop] or [invalid volume]. Is there anything like that?
 
I figured it out...[invalid stop] ... the screened error was in the parameters
[Deleted]  

What is the reason that the history of the instrument on small timeframes (less than a day) is not available for display on the chart (since about 2009)??? Is this a mistake or a deliberate decision???

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