Errors, bugs, questions - page 500
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tell me what the problem is...
writes:
Itell the advisorto only trade at 00 minutes... but it trades all the time
tell me what the problem is...
writes:
Even whenit's not 00 minutes... It still writes all the time ... or am I in the wrong place?
what is the cause of error 4756 in the tester?
I looked it up... but what does it mean...? "Failed to send trade request"... for three test months... and then suddenly everything's fine...
I looked it up... but what does it mean...? "Failed to send trade request"... for three test months... and then suddenly everything's fine...
What is the reason that the history of the instrument on small timeframes (less than a day) is not available for display on the chart (since about 2009)??? Is this a mistake or a deliberate decision???