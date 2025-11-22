Errors, bugs, questions - page 501
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What is the reason that the history of the instrument on small timeframes (less than a day) is not available for display on the chart (since about 2009)??? Is this a mistake or a deliberate decision???
Where is this setting located???
Where is this setting???
That's not the point, the point is that when I try to go below day bars after 2009 the bars go to the next time, and before 2009 I have day bars
What is the reason that the history of the instrument on small timeframes (less than a day) is not available for display on the chart (since about 2009)??? Is it an error or a deliberate decision?
Not all brokers have uploaded their deep history.
Connect to our demo server by typing MetaQuotes in the server field and pressing Enter:
Then open a demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server that appears.
Hello Gentlemen. Help settle an argument between old friends - which time is used in the MT5 terminal, from the developer, seems to be already there and from brokers, and we are arguing about metaquotes. Otherwise one of us won't survive Sunday. Thanks. Friday - the time in the market overview was Greenwich and the candles were based on Greenwich, I remember that for sure, I was watching it myself.
I thought the whole story was in the form of minutes, so on different halves the charts may not match?
I thought the whole story was in the form of minutes, so on different halves the charts may not match?
Thank you
Hello Gentlemen. Help settle an argument between old friends - which time is used in the MT5 terminal, from the developer, seems to be already there and from brokers, and we are arguing about metaquotes. Otherwise one of us won't survive Sunday. Thanks. On Friday - the time in the market review was Greenwich and the candles were built in Greenwich, I remember that for sure, I was watching it myself.
Our demo server MetaQuotes-Demo has GMT+1 with Daylight Saving Time.
The vast majority of forex brokers use GMT+1 (summer time is different) or GMT+2 with Daylight Saving Time off.