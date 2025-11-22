Errors, bugs, questions - page 1848
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What happened to IndicatorDelete() in MQL5? The compiler doesn't recognize it.
It never was. You are confused with IndicatorRelease
It never was. You are confused with IndicatorRelease.
The compiler tries for some reason to create
It is clear that the code is incorrect, but why this particular error?
We will check everything in detail on Monday.
I can't answer right now without tests.
How can I get the number of the current pass in the same form as it is displayed in the optimizer results tab, for example, "27, 366" or "18, 442" written in the first column in MQL5, for example? The FrameNext function allows you to get the pass number as ulong. How to get from this number what is displayed to the user? I need to display information by passageways in a special report, and keep the same designation of passageways as in the terminal.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Do I need global terminal variables of type string?
fxsaber, 2017.04.10 18:25