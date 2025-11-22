Errors, bugs, questions - page 502
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Our demo server MetaQuotes-Demo is GMT+1 with Daylight Saving Time enabled.
The vast majority of forex brokers use GMT+1 (summer time is different) or GMT+2 with Daylight Saving Time off.Pardon - and on Friday the 26th it was GMT+0, at least look at the close.
Yes, on Friday it was GMT+0 on Metaquotes-Demo.
On Friday an update from Microsoft came out which changed the Russian daylight saving time - this caused the time on the computer to change abruptly.
We have promptly corrected it.
On Friday an update from Microsoft came out which changed the Russian daylight saving time - this caused the time on the computer to change abruptly.
We corrected this promptly.
Thanks, still, apart from this error (it is an error - that Friday was GMT+0, due to computer faults) all other times were and will be Central European? I apologise for the annoyance.
ERROR_BAD_EXE_FORMAT193 (0xC1)
%1 is not a valid Win32 application. -- is it?
FileUnlimitedTest (EURUSD,H1) Cannot open '<...>\MQL5\Libraries\TheXpert\FileUnlimited\FileUnlimitedWide.ex5' (193)
File is available. It's compiled with the build it's currently in.
What is error 193? I'm assuming it's a gaffe on my part, but I can't find it. Or to Service Desk?ERROR_BAD_EXE_FORMAT193 (0xC1)
%1 is not a valid Win32 application. -- is it?
tell me what the problem is...
writes:
Itell the advisorto only trade at 00 minutes... but it trades all the time
Good afternoon!
Please help me to understand
I have a simple script
After it works, the file is created, but after each character it writes '.' (code '00').
It looks like this:
Accordingly, the file size is twice as big as it's supposed to be.
Am I doing something wrong?
Am I doing something wrong?