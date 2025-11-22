Errors, bugs, questions - page 499
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Build 496. Win32. Fresh ))))
Optimizer freezes in process... Agents become FINISHED and stay there as long as they wish.
The process can only be restored manually by disabling the deleted REMOTE agents and then enabling them.
And so on until the next hiccup.
Build 496. Win32. Freshly ))))
1) Cloud servers used or only local+remote?
2) No break in communication with remote agents?
3) Was genetics working or complete overkill?
1) Were cloud servers used or only local+remote?
2) There was no break in communication with remote agents?
3) Was genetics working or complete overkill?
1) No, the cloud servers were not used. Only local + remote. If only the local ones are working, there is no hang-up.
2) Communication is stable.
3) Genetics were working (Balance + max Recovery Factor)
A word of advice.
There is a function:
as you can see the array ada_12 is passed "by value"
then i do the following:
then i substitute ada_12 by mymass everywhere in the function and the result of indicator calculation changes =(
Try setting the size of array mymass (ArrayResize() ), check the number of copied elements
As you can see, the ada_12 array is passed "by value".
Your array ada_12 is passed "by reference". Another thing is thata constspecifier is specified.
I did not work with the ArrayCopy() function , but its description contains only one-dimensional arrays. I do not know if it is crucial.
Do the arrays have the same serial number?
Try to set the size of array mymass ( ArrayResize() ), check the number of copied elements
If there is no dimensionality and at dimensionality 1 the number of copied elements=0.
///In the absence of dimensionality and with dimensionality 1 the number of copied elements=0///.
Set the size of the receiver the same as the source. Source size = ArraySize(array source);ArrayResize(array receiver, size);
In your case size = ArrayRange(source, 0)
FileUnlimitedTest (EURUSD,H1) Cannot open '<...>\MQL5\Libraries\TheXpert\FileUnlimited\FileUnlimitedWide.ex5' (193)
File is available. It's compiled with the build it's currently in.
What is error 193? I'm assuming it's a gaffe on my part, but I can't find it. Or to Service Desk?ERROR_BAD_EXE_FORMAT193 (0xC1)
%1 is not a valid Win32 application. -- is it?