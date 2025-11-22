Errors, bugs, questions - page 498
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Please clarify exactly how do you run the terminal? From the command line?
I open the MetaTrader 5 folder and double click on terminal.exe
After closing the terminal in Windows Task Manager, it remains "hanging":
A normal program startup will not start the program until you force termination of the process in Manager.
This does not happen every time.
After closing the terminal in Windows Task Manager, it remains "hanging":
A normal program startup will not start the program until you force termination of the process in Manager.
This does not happen every time.
Are there no looped scripts or experts on the charts? They can cause a delay in unloading the terminal.
Exactly this time the Expert Advisor was hanging on the chart, but there are no infinite loops there. After closing the terminal I immediately opened the Task Manager, as I remembered that such moments had already happened and decided to see how it worked this time. terminal64.exe was present in the processes. I waited about a minute and then forcedly closed the process.
Exactly this time the Expert Advisor was hanging on the chart, but there are no infinite loops there. After closing the terminal I immediately opened Task Manager, as I remembered that such moments had already happened and decided to see how it worked this time. terminal64.exe was present in the processes. I waited about a minute and then forcedly closed the process.
Does the terminal close immediately without the Expert Advisor?
If at once, it means that the matter was solely with this EA.
A minute is not enough, it is possible to unload the terminal for up to 5-6 minutes (after 10 you should start worrying).
The terminal unloads quickly and a minute is extremely long.
Besides, you should consider the influence of running antiviruses and the disk, on which the terminal is running. Some manage to start terminal from slow network drives or flash drives with 3 Mb/sec write speed (or less).
A minute would not be enough, it's quite possible unloading the terminal to about 5-6 minutes (after 10 you should start worrying).
Windows closes faster for me.) There are times when you have to reboot a particular program to fix a "glitch". In the software world this is normal in my opinion. In good software it is less frequent of course. In MT5 it's not so common for me.
Renat:
Does the terminal closes immediately without Expert Advisor?
If it closes at once, it is because of this Expert Advisor.
I have tried several times now to open and close the terminal using the same Expert Advisor without encountering such a situation. Terminal was unloaded for about 5 seconds.
In my case it is probably in the order of things, as many programs are running simultaneously. Maybe this is the reason of a conflict somewhere. All in all, it is not crucial.
Now tried several times with the same Expert Advisor to open and close the terminal, no such situation occurred. The terminal unloaded for about 5 seconds.
In my case it's probably in the order of things, as many programs are running at the same time. Maybe this is the reason of a conflict somewhere. Not critical, in general.