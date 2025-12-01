How do I stop this warning from appearing?
Hello.
How do I stop this warning from appearing?
Resource indicator 'Fractal_Range.ex5' is compiled for debugging. That slows down performance. Please recompile the indicator to increase performance.
I'd like to compile it without these options, but where are they?
Thanks
do as it says. recompile it.
the file is only recompiled for debugging when you run a debug run.
After you have finished your run of the debugger, you need to recompile the file like normal.
