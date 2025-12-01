How do I stop this warning from appearing?

Hello.

How do I stop this warning from appearing?

Resource indicator 'Fractal_Range.ex5' is compiled for debugging. That slows down performance. Please recompile the indicator to increase performance.

I'd like to compile it without these options, but where are they?

Thanks
 
do as it says. recompile it.

the file is only recompiled for debugging when you run a debug run.

After you have finished your run of the debugger, you need to recompile the file like normal.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
do as it says. recompile it.
So there's nothing to check, just recompile.
thx
 
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #:
So there's nothing to check, just recompile.
thx
If you want to make sure, attach it after recompilation to a chart and check the journal.


