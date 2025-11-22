Errors, bugs, questions - page 3156
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Good afternoon!
Please help me with a little code:
It requires a given bar to be compared to the previous bar, but it's the other way around and compares it to zero.
Good afternoon!
Please help me with a little code:
I need this bar to be compared to the previous bar, but it's the opposite, it's compared to zero.
Please attach a screenshot (preferably against a white background) and show WHO is the "current bar" and who is the "previous bar". This is important.
Attached is a screenshot
There is a mistake here.
You have not flipped the arrays in OnCalculate, which means that their indexing is such that the rightmost bar on the chart has the index [rates_total-1], respectively the bar to its left will have the index [rates_total-1-1].
There is a mistake here.
You have not flipped the arrays in OnCalculate, which means that their indexing is such that the rightmost bar on the chart has the index [rates_total-1], respectively the bar to its left will have the index [rates_total-1-1].
There is a mistake here.
The arrays in OnCalculate are not flipped, so their indexing is such that the rightmost bar in the chart has the index [rates_total-1], respectively the bar to its left will have the index [rates_total-1-1].
I was looking at this picture (picture in attached file).
How do you insert the picture? It doesn't work for me.
I was looking at this picture (picture in the attached file).
How do you insert the picture? I can't get it to work.
If there is no such button it means that your rating is not high enough. Right now it's 11.
If there is no button, the rating is still too low. Your rating is now 11.
The multicurrency EA on mql5 managed to buy the rouble at 0.86 and took a profit. And in visual mode, but not in normal mode
I suspect that it is not the quotes, but the deal on NZDCAD
The multicurrency EA on mql5 managed to buy the ruble at 0.86 and took a profit. And in visual mode, but not in normal mode
I suspect that it is not because of quotes but because of a deal on NZDCAD
Hi all, could you please tell me why the custom indicators do not open in the terminal after the update on Jan. 28 and later?