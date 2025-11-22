Errors, bugs, questions - page 1551
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Help, guys, can not put the Russian language on MT4 on Macbook, it seems to be present, but it is displayed in hieroglyphs, but in the meta editor is fine. I built it all through Play on mac,
Wine 1.9.4 would be much appreciated.
A hint, there is a built-in mechanism to determine which market the trading robot is running in, we need to determine FOREX and FORTS markets.
Try to solve via SymbolInfoString() with SYMBOL_PATH identifier.
I don't know if this question has been raised or not, I've never noticed, the problem is
no bars on the chart see screenshot
The last bar was 23:59 next 00:01 that is, there was no bar at 00:00 ...
Theoretically and practically the absence of this bar is not correct ... If there was no price in the market at that time, the last price is the closing price of the last bar and there must be a bar that has high==low==open==close and all this equals the closing price of the last existing bar ...
Maybe I don't understand something, but I have faced a problem with minute candlesticks that need to be checked in batches and if one batch has one bar missing, the subsequent batch is skewed...
I don't know if this issue has been raised or not, I've never noticed, the problem is
no bars on the chart see screenshot
The last bar was 23:59 next 00:01 that is, there was no bar at 00:00 ...
Theoretically and practically the absence of this bar is not correct ... If there was no price in the market at that time, the last price is the closing price of the last bar and there must be a bar that has high==low==open==close and all this equals the closing price of the last existing bar ...
Maybe I don't understand something, but I have faced a problem with minute candlesticks that need to be checked in packs and if one pack has one bar missing, the subsequent packs are skewed...
I don't know if this question has been raised or not, I've never noticed, the problem is
no bars on the chart see screenshot
The last bar is 23:59 next 00:01 that is, the bar at 00:00 was not ...
Theoretically and practically the absence of this bar is not correct ... If there was no price in the market at that time, the last price is the closing price of the last bar and there must be a bar that has high==low==open==close and all this equals the closing price of the last existing bar ...
Maybe I don't understand something, but I have faced a problem with minute candlesticks that need to be checked in packs and if one pack has one bar missing, the subsequent packs are skewed...
Why are the colours reset to their defaults when compiling the indicator, but the parameters remain the same as specified?
Why are the colours reset to their defaults when compiling the indicator, but the parameters remain the same as specified?
Set the colours in the parameters too.
The question was not what to do, but why is this happening?
In the parameters in the "General", "Input parameters", "Levels" tabs - everything stays in its place after compilation,
But in the tab "Colors" - all colours are reset to default! WHY???
The question was not what to do, but why is this happening?
In the parameters in the "General", "Input parameters", "Levels" tabs - everything stays in its place after compilation,
But in the tab "colours" - all colours are reset by default! WHY???
What do you mean by "default colours"? In general, you need to be more specific: how you set the colours, what you get in the "colours" tab. What happens before compilation (what you change in the code) and what you get after compilation.