Errors, bugs, questions - page 1551

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Savervvv:

Help, guys, can not put the Russian language on MT4 on Macbook, it seems to be present, but it is displayed in hieroglyphs, but in the meta editor is fine. I built it all through Play on mac,

Wine 1.9.4 would be much appreciated.

Update or install the fonts on the Windows analogue...
[Deleted]  
coderex:
A hint, there is a built-in mechanism to determine which market the trading robot is running in, we need to determine FOREX and FORTS markets.
Try solving it via SymbolInfoString() with SYMBOL_PATH identifier.
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
Try to solve via SymbolInfoString() with SYMBOL_PATH identifier.
No, that won't work, I think maybe throughSYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES_FORTS andSYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX... Although it would be nice to get a ready mechanism from a developer that defines the market.
 

I don't know if this question has been raised or not, I've never noticed, the problem is

no bars on the chart see screenshot

The last bar was 23:59 next 00:01 that is, there was no bar at 00:00 ...

Theoretically and practically the absence of this bar is not correct ... If there was no price in the market at that time, the last price is the closing price of the last bar and there must be a bar that has high==low==open==close and all this equals the closing price of the last existing bar ...

Maybe I don't understand something, but I have faced a problem with minute candlesticks that need to be checked in batches and if one batch has one bar missing, the subsequent batch is skewed...

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

I don't know if this issue has been raised or not, I've never noticed, the problem is

no bars on the chart see screenshot

The last bar was 23:59 next 00:01 that is, there was no bar at 00:00 ...

Theoretically and practically the absence of this bar is not correct ... If there was no price in the market at that time, the last price is the closing price of the last bar and there must be a bar that has high==low==open==close and all this equals the closing price of the last existing bar ...

Maybe I don't understand something, but I have faced a problem with minute candlesticks that need to be checked in packs and if one pack has one bar missing, the subsequent packs are skewed...

So, the bars are numbered as a result of the period, but the time period 00:00 is not, as soon as a new day appeared, the first minute began to form, so the bar is 00:01 .
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Pastushak:

I don't know if this question has been raised or not, I've never noticed, the problem is

no bars on the chart see screenshot

The last bar is 23:59 next 00:01 that is, the bar at 00:00 was not ...

Theoretically and practically the absence of this bar is not correct ... If there was no price in the market at that time, the last price is the closing price of the last bar and there must be a bar that has high==low==open==close and all this equals the closing price of the last existing bar ...

Maybe I don't understand something, but I have faced a problem with minute candlesticks that need to be checked in packs and if one pack has one bar missing, the subsequent packs are skewed...

You should never use the same amount of candlesticks of any timeframe for any period of time. Periodically there will be a shortage of candles.
 

Why are the colours reset to their defaults when compiling the indicator, but the parameters remain the same as specified?

 
Aleksandr Novikov:

Why are the colours reset to their defaults when compiling the indicator, but the parameters remain the same as specified?

Set the colours with the parameters as well.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Set the colours in the parameters too.

The question was not what to do, but why is this happening?

In the parameters in the "General", "Input parameters", "Levels" tabs - everything stays in its place after compilation,

But in the tab "Colors" - all colours are reset to default! WHY???

 
Aleksandr Novikov:

The question was not what to do, but why is this happening?

In the parameters in the "General", "Input parameters", "Levels" tabs - everything stays in its place after compilation,

But in the tab "colours" - all colours are reset by default! WHY???

What do you mean by "default colours"? In general, you need to be more specific: how you set the colours, what you get in the "colours" tab. What happens before compilation (what you change in the code) and what you get after compilation.

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