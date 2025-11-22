Errors, bugs, questions - page 1528
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You simply don't fully understand what product activation means. It is not the number of copies. This is the number of installations on the buyer's computer only.
Yes, I really don't get it.
Look at the Apple AppStore, Google Play, Windows Store - they also offer flexibility in the form of a transparent option to activate a purchased app multiple times from the same account.
And there the limits are much higher.
I haven't considered activation from one account. Probably, it is the reason why I haven't understood it completely.
Thanks for the clarification!
I would like to once again draw the developers' attention to a bug in the calculation of the commission in the strategy tester.
A request to Service Desk(#1422463) has already been created, but I am not sure it will be executed.
Please calculate the commission based on the volume! I am begging you to do it.
What does this message mean?
2016.03.09 17:48:06.051 Signal: '3517284': failed to get list of signals,connection error
?
MT4.
What does this message mean?
2016.03.09 17:48:06.051 Signal: '3517284': failed to get list of signals,connection error
?
MT4.
There are translation services, they handle both terminal messages perfectly.
failed to get list of signals,connection error
RUSSIAN
failed to get list of signals,connection error
There are translation services, they handle both terminals' messages perfectly.
failed to get list of signals,connection error
RUSSIAN
failed to get list of signals,connection error
Of course, I understood the translation without the service, but it is not clear why this error would appear - I have the Internet.
And I did not press the button with the signals.
So, how do I deal with this problem?
From the "market" folder, after installing the Expert Advisor on the chart, the following thing happened - the terminal stops working and closes.
After restarting the terminal, the problem repeats.
How can I now delete this EA and restore the normal operation of the terminal?
WIN7/64 MT4/950
So, how do I deal with this problem?
From the "market" folder, after installing the Expert Advisor on the chart, the following thing happened - the terminal stops working and closes.
After restarting the terminal, the problem repeats.
How can I now delete this EA and restore the normal operation of the terminal?
WIN7/64 MT4/950
So, how do I deal with this problem?
From the "market" folder, after installing the Expert Advisor on the chart, the following thing happened - the terminal stops working and closes.
After restarting the terminal, the problem repeats.
How can I now delete this EA and restore the normal operation of the terminal?
WIN7/64 MT4/950
Please attach link to Expert Advisor.
Is it playing stable ? Only on this expert? What's in the logs?
In the catalogue of terminal data ...\profiles\Charts\ go to the last modified profile and delete all *.chr files or edit the necessary one.
That's the point! How do I enter the directory if the terminal closes on start-up?
Please provide a link to the Expert Advisor.
Is it reproduced stably ? Only on this Expert Advisor? What is in the log?
Where do I get this link if the terminal closes?
After I installed the Expert Advisor, everything repeats - I start the terminal and it closes automatically.
I haven't noticed such a problem with other Expert Advisors and indicators.
That's the point! How do I enter the directory if the terminal closes on start-up?
How to find directory
Microsoft Windows Vista and above:
Here, "C" is the letter of the logical drive where the operating system is installed, "username" is the account name in the operating system under which the terminal has been installed, and "instance_id" is a unique identifier generated based on the path to the directory where the terminal is installed.