Errors, bugs, questions - page 1528

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Artyom Trishkin:
You simply don't fully understand what product activation means. It is not the number of copies. This is the number of installations on the buyer's computer only.

Yes, I really don't get it.

Renat Fatkhullin:

Look at the Apple AppStore, Google Play, Windows Store - they also offer flexibility in the form of a transparent option to activate a purchased app multiple times from the same account.

And there the limits are much higher.

I haven't considered activation from one account. Probably, it is the reason why I haven't understood it completely.

Thanks for the clarification!

 

I would like to once again draw the developers' attention to a bug in the calculation of the commission in the strategy tester.

A request to Service Desk(#1422463) has already been created, but I am not sure it will be executed.


Please calculate the commission based on the volume! I am begging you to do it.

 

What does this message mean?

2016.03.09 17:48:06.051 Signal: '3517284': failed to get list of signals,connection error


?

MT4.

 
-Aleks-:

What does this message mean?

2016.03.09 17:48:06.051 Signal: '3517284': failed to get list of signals,connection error


?

MT4.

There are translation services, they handle both terminal messages perfectly.

failed to get list of signals,connection error

RUSSIAN

failed to get list of signals,connection error

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

There are translation services, they handle both terminals' messages perfectly.

failed to get list of signals,connection error

RUSSIAN

failed to get list of signals,connection error

Of course, I understood the translation without the service, but it is not clear why this error would appear - I have the Internet.

And I did not press the button with the signals.

 

So, how do I deal with this problem?

From the "market" folder, after installing the Expert Advisor on the chart, the following thing happened - the terminal stops working and closes.

After restarting the terminal, the problem repeats.

How can I now delete this EA and restore the normal operation of the terminal?



WIN7/64 MT4/950

 
Aleksandr Novikov:

So, how do I deal with this problem?

From the "market" folder, after installing the Expert Advisor on the chart, the following thing happened - the terminal stops working and closes.

After restarting the terminal, the problem repeats.

How can I now delete this EA and restore the normal operation of the terminal?



WIN7/64 MT4/950

In terminal data directory ...\profiles\Charts\ go to the last modified profile and delete all *.chr file or edit the required one.
 
Aleksandr Novikov:

So, how do I deal with this problem?

From the "market" folder, after installing the Expert Advisor on the chart, the following thing happened - the terminal stops working and closes.

After restarting the terminal, the problem repeats.

How can I now delete this EA and restore the normal operation of the terminal?



WIN7/64 MT4/950

Please attach link to Expert Advisor.

Is it playing stable ? Only on this expert? What's in the logs?

 
Karputov Vladimir:
In the catalogue of terminal data ...\profiles\Charts\ go to the last modified profile and delete all *.chr files or edit the necessary one.

That's the point! How do I enter the directory if the terminal closes on start-up?

Alexander:

Please provide a link to the Expert Advisor.

Is it reproduced stably ? Only on this Expert Advisor? What is in the log?

Where do I get this link if the terminal closes?

After I installed the Expert Advisor, everything repeats - I start the terminal and it closes automatically.

I haven't noticed such a problem with other Expert Advisors and indicators.

 
Aleksandr Novikov:

That's the point! How do I enter the directory if the terminal closes on start-up?


How to find directory

Microsoft Windows Vista and above:

  • C:\Users\username\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\instance_id\

Here, "C" is the letter of the logical drive where the operating system is installed, "username" is the account name in the operating system under which the terminal has been installed, and "instance_id" is a unique identifier generated based on the path to the directory where the terminal is installed.

or start the editor and open the data directory there via the main menu.
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