Errors, bugs, questions - page 1498
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If a person has purchased a paid product with 5 activations and wants to use it on his 10 mt4 terminals
How will the activation work?
Once for all terminals installed on 1 PC?Each time on a new terminal installed on the same PC?
If a person has purchased a paid product with 5 activations and wants to use it on his 10 mt4 terminals
How will the activation take place?
Once for all terminals installed on 1 PC?Each time on a new terminal installed on the same PC?
How do you change GMT? "It's a monument!" (c) GMT is Greenwich Mean Time
Developers! Are you planning to add a section on the standard library in the MQL4 reference book, like in the MQL5 reference book?
But they added OOP, the library, too... But they forgot about documentation...
1)
Caution:
2)
It's all good.
3)
Everything's cool.
2)
It's all good.
Well, it is being used! You' ve assigned it a value = 0.
This is not a usage. You can of course argue that you could have assigned the result of an expression (function) rather than a constant zero. But that cannot be done when declaring a static variable:
And there is no warning here.