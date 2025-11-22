Errors, bugs, questions - page 2957
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This doesn't work either. Maybe there's an error in the debugger? If a is assigned a different type, it's ok.
This bug has been fixed, upgrade to the latest beta build 2781
What to do? Packing and unpacking of data doesn't work properly:
This is a test
Result. 4001 Unexpected internal errorPlease ask the developers to resolve this issue
Thank you for your message. Corrected.For the current version, pass an empty receive array to the function, use ArrayFree(arr, 0);
For the current version, pass an empty receive array to the function, use ArrayFree(arr, 0);
Probably unnecessary.
Didn't sign up for anything, and in the PM this.
Didn't sign up for anything, and this in the PM.
Everyone's pissed off, the developers don't care.
Thank you for your message. Corrected.For the current version, pass an empty receive array to the function, use ArrayFree(arr, 0);
Thank you.
I can't figure out why this code always gives a result of 0,0
long_lot=m_money.CheckOpenLong(m_symbol.Ask(),0);
short_lot=money.CheckOpenShort(m_symbol.Ask(),0);
Who has encountered something like this, what are the options on the fly? where to dig?
I can't figure out why this code always gives a result of 0,0
long_lot=m_money.CheckOpenLong(m_symbol.Ask(),0);
short_lot=money.CheckOpenShort(m_symbol.Ask(),0);
Who has encountered something like this, what are the options on the fly? where to dig?
Who is 'm_money'? Has 'm_money' been initialised?
I can't figure out why this code always gives a result of 0,0
long_lot=m_money.CheckOpenLong(m_symbol.Ask(),0);
short_lot=money.CheckOpenShort(m_symbol.Ask(),0);
Who has encountered something like this, what are the options on the fly? where to dig?
this might helphttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/standardlibrary/expertclasses/expertbaseclasses/cexpert/cexpertlotopenlong
Note
Determines the amount of a buy trade (call of the CheckOpenLong(...) method of the money management object).
Implementation
https://www.mql5.com/ru/search#!author=Vladimir%20Karputov&module=mql5_module_codebase
Your query did not find anything.
Search is not very good in general(. In different variants.