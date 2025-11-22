Errors, bugs, questions - page 2957

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Boris:
This doesn't work either. Maybe there's an error in the debugger? If a is assigned a different type, it's ok.

This bug has been fixed, upgrade to the latest beta build 2781

 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:

What to do? Packing and unpacking of data doesn't work properly:

This is a test

Result. 4001 Unexpected internal error

Please ask the developers to resolve this issue

Thank you for your message. Corrected.

For the current version, pass an empty receive array to the function, use ArrayFree(arr, 0);
Документация по MQL5: Операции с массивами / ArrayFree
Документация по MQL5: Операции с массивами / ArrayFree
  • www.mql5.com
ArrayFree - Операции с массивами - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
Ilyas:

For the current version, pass an empty receive array to the function, use ArrayFree(arr, 0);

Probably unnecessary.

 

Didn't sign up for anything, and in the PM this.


 
fxsaber:

Didn't sign up for anything, and this in the PM.

Everyone's pissed off, the developers don't care.

 
Ilyas:

Thank you for your message. Corrected.

For the current version, pass an empty receive array to the function, use ArrayFree(arr, 0);

Thank you.

 

I can't figure out why this code always gives a result of 0,0

long_lot=m_money.CheckOpenLong(m_symbol.Ask(),0);

short_lot=money.CheckOpenShort(m_symbol.Ask(),0);


Who has encountered something like this, what are the options on the fly? where to dig?

 
Aleksei Skrypnev:

I can't figure out why this code always gives a result of 0,0

long_lot=m_money.CheckOpenLong(m_symbol.Ask(),0);

short_lot=money.CheckOpenShort(m_symbol.Ask(),0);


Who has encountered something like this, what are the options on the fly? where to dig?

Who is 'm_money'? Has 'm_money' been initialised?

[Deleted]  
Aleksei Skrypnev:

I can't figure out why this code always gives a result of 0,0

long_lot=m_money.CheckOpenLong(m_symbol.Ask(),0);

short_lot=money.CheckOpenShort(m_symbol.Ask(),0);


Who has encountered something like this, what are the options on the fly? where to dig?

this might helphttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/standardlibrary/expertclasses/expertbaseclasses/cexpert/cexpertlotopenlong

Note

Determines the amount of a buy trade (call of the CheckOpenLong(...) method of the money management object).

Implementation

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Method of getting the lot for open long position.                |
//| INPUT:  price - price,                                           |
//|         sl    - stop loss.                                       |
//| OUTPUT: lot for open.                                            |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CExpert::LotOpenLong(double price,double sl)
  {
   return(m_money.CheckOpenLong(price,sl));
  }
Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека / Модули стратегий / Базовые классы экспертов / CExpert / LotOpenLong
Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека / Модули стратегий / Базовые классы экспертов / CExpert / LotOpenLong
  • www.mql5.com
LotOpenLong(double,double) - CExpert - Базовые классы экспертов - Модули стратегий - Стандартная библиотека - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
Vladimir Karputov:


https://www.mql5.com/ru/search#!author=Vladimir%20Karputov&module=mql5_module_codebase


Your query did not find anything.


Search is not very good in general(. In different variants.

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